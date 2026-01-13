January 13, 2026 7:40 PM हिंदी

Roop Kumar Rathod chokes up as he reminisces JP Dutta’s direction in ‘Border’

Roop Kumar Rathod gets emotional reliving the memories from 'Border': ' I am indebted'

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Singer Roop Kumar Rathod got a little emotional as he revisited some fond memories from the 1997 release "Border" during the launch of the revamped version of the song “Jaate Hue Lamhon”. 

While Roop Kumar Rathod gave his voice for the original track, for the latest version of the song in "Border 2", he has been joined by Vishal Mishra.

When asked how it was to revisit the lovely memories from "Border", Roop Kumar Rathod said, “I have been living the magic of Border for 27 long years.

He further expressed his sentiments with a shayari, "Zarurato ka pahaad mujhe thakne nahi deta aur Border film aur uske gaane mujhe budha hone nahi dete."

Addressing the gathering, he further admitted to missing O P Dutta, who was a part of the original drama, "This journey began 27 years ago. J P Dutta was the captain of the ship along with his father, O P Dutta saab. We really miss O P Dutta - his passion for work, the inspiration, the environment in the studio."

Emotional after reliving all the old memories, the singer ended the conversation with, "Jab tak bika na tha, koi puchta na tha, tumne khareed ke mujhe anmool kar dia. I am really indebted to "Border".

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty, who accompanied his son, Ahan Shetty, during the launch also had tears rolling down his cheek as he reflected on his son's setback after his debut film “Tadap” in 2021.

Suniel shared that "Border 2" is the best possible film Ahan could have received as his second project.

An emotional Suniel shared, “After his first film, there was a little break. You know, there’s always turmoil in our lives. Sab bolte hain ke Suniel Shetty ka beta hai kaam toh bahut hi milta hai…. But somewhere or the other, there’s a lot that Ahan went through in life.”

“But I am happy that he got Border 2 as his second film. Usse badiya film nahi mil sakti. And I just pray that he has done justice and the film works for all of us," he concluded.

--IANS

pm/

