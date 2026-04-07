Ronit Roy pens a motivational post on self-care, says ‘put people where they belong’

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Television and Bollywood actor Ronit Roy has penned a strong and wise message for people who tend to get disturbed over the actions of other people.

The actor sharing a selfie of himself took to his social media account and highlighted how it is important to ‘accept people as they are but to also put them where they belong.’

He wrote, “However good your intentions maybe, however hard you try, some people will not change cause they don’t want to. Most people cant change cause they subconsciously deny to see the wrong in themselves.”

“They’re helpless cause they’re just built that way. They’re blissfully happy in their ignorant little bubble. Trying to change them and breaking yourself in the bargain doesn’t serve any purpose. Let it be. Let it go. Accept what is as it is and don’t give it any more importance than it actually deserves.”

Very simply put, garbage belongs in the bin. Your happiness, strength of character, peace of mind are more important than taking garbage out of the gutter.”

Ronit Roy has always made it a point to share words of wisdom through life experiences on a social media account, guiding is fine through the option downs of life.

On the professional front, Ronit Roy was extremely popular in the early 2000 for essaying the character of Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and also of Mr Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagii Ki.

As Mihir, Ronit was paired opposite actress Smriti Irani as Tulsi and as Mr Bajaj where he was paired opposite actor Shweta Tiwari as Prerna.

Ronit Roy has also been a part of many Bollywood movies such as Two States, Udaan, and many more.

The actor has been in the entertainment industry for almost three decade now.

On the personal front, the actor is married to Neelam with whom he is head over heels in love.

The actor at various events never fails to openly express his love for his wife.

–IANS

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