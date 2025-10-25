Ronit Roy calls son Agasthya 'one in trillion' as he turns 18

Mumbai Oct 25 (IANS) Actor Ronit Bose Roy's son Agasthya turned 18 years old on Saturday. Celebrating the milestone moment, the '2 States' actor uploaded a childhood photo of his son on social media, followed by a current pic of the birthday boy.

Wishing Agasthya on his special day, Ronit penned on his Instagram account, "Jhebaaaaaa mera chota sa simba!!!!!! Mufasa always got your back!!!! Love your more (red heart emoji) From there to here Happy 18th Birthday my Sonshine (Sparkles emoji) this is the beginning of a truly wonderful journey (Raising Hands Emoji) (sic)."

Showering blessings on his son, he added, "God bless you my raja (King crown emoji) you’re (hundred points emoji) original!!! One in trillion...you’ll always be able to find your way, your way (red heart and evil eye emoji) #rajabeta #mysonshine (sun emoji)".

Earlier, Agasthya's uncle and Ronit's brother, Rohit Bose Roy, penned a lovely birthday wish for his nephew on his 18th birthday.

Posting a throwback photo with Agasthya, the 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday to my one and only… To the best looking Bose Roy…May all your dreams come true and much more!!! Can’t believe you are 18 already! (sic)."

"For me, you will forever remain a chotu (red heart emoji) Love you Agu," he added.

Work-wise, Ronit was recently seen as King Someshwar in the show "Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan".

Sharing his experience of playing King Someshwar, Ronit said in a statement, “Portraying King Someshwar has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career, it’s not just about the costume or the crown, it’s about carrying the weight of a father, a ruler, and a man torn between duty and emotion”.

"I poured my heart into every scene, and I am looking forward to what comes ahead in the story. I’m walking away with a lot of memories, lessons, and love. I wish the entire team continued success and hope the show reaches even greater heights in the times to come”, he added.

