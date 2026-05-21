Pawan Singh, Nirahua & others to be a part of first 'follow reality’ show 'Bhojpuri Bawaal'

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) JioHotstar and Colors have joined forces to give the audience a peek into the personal and professional lives of some of Bhojpuri entertainment’s biggest names, including Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, and Tej Pratap Yadav, with the latest show, "Bhojpuri Bawaal".

Unlike the traditional reality formats, the series introduces a first-of-its-kind ‘follow reality’ format with no tasks or eliminations.

For the first time, the cameras will simply be the silent observers inside the everyday worlds of these celebs, offering audiences an intimate and immersive look into the real person behind the phenomenon.

From fame, fandom, family pressures, ambition, rivalries, celebrations, controversies, to the relentless hustle behind superstardom, "Bhojpuri Bawaal" will capture every aspect of their lives.

Talking about the show, Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar said, “JioHotstar is India’s home for unscripted programming, with the widest range of non-fiction stories. We’ve built this by consistently innovating across formats—from captive reality, comedy, talent to relationship-led human dramas and many more. With Bhojpuri Bawaal, we’re taking that innovation into a new space: a first-of-its-kind follow-reality format that captures the real lives of biggest stars of bhojpuri industry".

"Bhojpuri entertainment is one of the most vibrant forces from the Hindi heartland, and this show brings its scale, emotion, and authenticity to a wider national audience- not just for bhojpuri people but India at large," he added.

Sharing the initial glimpse of the show on social media, the makers wrote, "Jab baat ho Bhojpuri heart aur thaath ki toh Bawaal guaranteed hai...#BhojpuriBawaal coming soon on @JioHotstar aur @colorstv [ Bhojpuri Bawaal, Dinesh Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey ] (sic)".

"Bhojpuri Bawaal" is expected to stream exclusively on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV shortly. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

--IANS

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