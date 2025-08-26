Romantic single 'Em Jaruguthondhi' from Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' released

Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) The makers of director Rahul Ravindran's eagerly awaited entertainer, 'The Girlfriend', featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead along with actor Dheekshith Shetty, on Tuesday released the lyrical video of the second single 'Em Jaruguthondhi' from the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Geetha Arts, the production house that is presenting the film, wrote, "This is love’s riddle, turned into melody. #TheGirlFriend second single #EmJaruguthondhi out now. A @HeshamAWMusic musical delight. In the soulful voice of @Chinmayi. Lyrics by @RakenduMouliV. @iamRashmika @Dheekshiths @23_rahulr@GeethaArts #AlluAravind #VidyaKoppineedi #KrishnanVasant @ChotaKPrasad @RakenduMouliV @DheeMogilineni @DMELLPAP @TSeries."

The song, a mellifluous romantic number, has been set to tune by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Lyricist Rakendu Mouli has penned the lines for this song, which has been rendered by Chinmayi Sripada and Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film and have even gone to the extent of demanding updates from the unit about the film.

In fact, some days ago, fans of Rashmika Mandanna, who were unhappy about the makers not releasing enough updates about the film 'The Girlfriend', had gone to the extent of making the topic #ReleaseTheGirfriend trend on the social media platform X. Interestingly, Rashmika had to step in to support her director and pacify her fans.

Rashmika had then tweeted, "Hi my lovelies.I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else...but trust me @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kind of films. It's a film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about. It’s a pure characters-driven film and that’s the beauty of it. We promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth your while. But because of today... for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!"

Actress Rashmika has expressed immense faith in director Rahul Ravindran and his film 'The Girlfriend'. In a post she had penned for the director's birthday, Rashmika had said, "You are too precious my friend.. I still can’t believe you’ve made a film like 'The Girlfriend'... The emotional depth you have, the niceness that you have in your heart flows through every frame," she said and added that she had met him for 'The Girlfriend' and had found "a director, a friend, a mentor a parter in crime for a lifetime who I trust wholly and immensely."

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant.

--IANS

mkr/