Romantic number 'Nuvvunte Chaale' from Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka' released

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) The makers of director Mahesh Babu P's upcoming commercial entertainer Andhra King Taluka, featuring actor Ram Pothineni in the lead, on Friday released the first single from the film, a romantic number called 'Nuvvunte Chaale', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The song, which has been set to tune by the talented music director duo Vivek and Mervin, has lyrics by actor Ram Pothineni himself and has been sung by none other than music director Anirudh Ravichander.

Interestingly, this song marks Ram Pothineni's debut in the film industry as a lyricist. Shot in breath-taking, exotic locations, the song blend melodious vocals with stunning visuals and poetic words, making it a treat for both fans and cinegoers alike.

The mesmerizing number is captivating right from the first note. The song is about a man's journey to find the true definition of love. It underlines the fact that love cannot be defined but can only be experienced. The song is bound to make an impression and already has music lovers who are hailing it as the romantic song of the year.

Meanwhile, the unit of Andhra King Taluka, which is being directed by Mahesh Babu P, is currently in the midst of its final shooting schedule in Hyderabad.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film’s new month-long shooting schedule commenced on Saturday in a set erected in the city. At present, romantic sequences featuring the lead pair, Ram and Bhagyashree Borse, are being filmed against a night backdrop.

This night schedule is to continue for 10 days, the sources said and added that after these sequences are shot, the team would shift to daytime shoots for the next 20 days. During these 20 days, the unit would film the climax and other key sequences in the film. The unit is to wind up shooting with this final schedule.

Cinematography for the film is by Siddhartha Nuni while National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad has been assigned the responsibility of editing the film.

As announced by the production house, the film is a biopic of a fan called Sagar, played by Ram Pothineni. Actress Bhagyashree Borse, whose popularity graph is soaring north, plays the female lead in the film which will also feature Kannada superstar Upendra. Upendra plays the character of a film superstar called Surya Kumar in the film.

Backed by a highly experienced technical crew, the project promises top-notch cinematic quality. A title teaser released by the unit begins with a ticket issuer in a theatre, earmarking tickets for all the VIPs in the region. That is when Ram Pothineni turns up and demands 50 tickets from the man in the counter. When asked which taluk he represents, he says, "Fans".

Apart from Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashrii Borse and Upendra, the film will also feature a host of talented actors including Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna and V.T.V. Ganesh.

