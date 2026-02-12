Rolls‑Royce to scale up India operations, eyes co‑development of combat jet engine

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce on Thursday said it intends to scale up its business in India to support future programmes and partnerships across defence, civil aviation and energy.

The automaker is exploring opportunities to co‑develop a next‑generation combat jet engine and localising engine manufacture for the Indian Army, Navy as well as Coast Guard, and potentially power solutions for critical infrastructure and industry, a statement said.

These initiatives could more than double the workforce supporting Rolls‑Royce and its partners to about 10,000 people in India.

"As India advances its next generation military capabilities, Rolls-Royce with the UK Government has offered to co-develop a 120 kN class combat jet engine core that could be India’s fastest route to an indigenous next-generation engine," the statement said.

Rolls Royce highlighted that the co-development will provide full technology transfer with IP ownership for India, supported by a dedicated design complex and manufacturing capabilities that will unlock significant job creation.

The company also estimated a ten‑fold increase in its supply‑chain sourcing from India, which would benefit many small and medium sized enterprises.

“We are determined to partner India on its Atmanirbhar journey, by developing indigenous propulsion capabilities, providing sustained power to critical infrastructure and industry, and expanding local manufacturing for global supply chains,” said Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO, Rolls‑Royce.

"As we grow our participation in programmes across India’s defence, aviation and energy sectors, we will expand our ecosystem in India, as we have done successfully in other countries," Tufan added.

Over 1,400 Rolls-Royce engines are currently powering various defence platforms such as the Jaguar combat aircraft and Hawk trainers of the Indian Air Force and Navy; the Arjun Main Battle Tanks of the Army, and a variety of vessels and submarines of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard including the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Watercrafts and the P17 Alpha frigates, the company said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Erginbilgic, saying that the government welcomes the luxury automaker’s enthusiasm towards scaling up its activities in India.

“We welcome Rolls-Royce’s enthusiasm towards scaling up its activities in India and partnering with our innovative and dynamic youth,” PM Modi said in an X post.

