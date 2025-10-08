October 08, 2025 8:52 PM हिंदी

Rolls-Royce eyes India as ‘home market’ during UK PM Starmer’s visit

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Rolls-Royce is proud to be participating in industry dialogues as part of the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's first official visit since the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the United Kingdom-based luxury carmaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

Through this participation, the company aims to be part of further consolidating the India-UK economic partnership, in line with the India-UK Vision 2035.

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic is in India as part of the industry delegation with the UK Prime Minister.

A day ahead of the delegation-level meeting, Erginbilgic highlighted that the company has an ambition to develop India into a home market for Rolls-Royce.

"We have deep ambitions to develop India as a home for Rolls-Royce, building on our strong and successful partnership. Our competitively advantaged technologies across air, land and sea applications position us to successfully build in-country capabilities and foster strategic partnerships that will accelerate India’s progress towards a Viksit Bharat," he said.

"We are determined to be India’s partner on its Atmanirbhar journey, driving further growth and promoting self-reliance, innovation and a global presence in critical industries," he added.

Meanwhile, the UK Prime Minister has expressed his enthusiasm for meeting the CEO of Rolls-Royce during his visit to India.

"Rolls-Royce is a symbol of British excellence, and I was delighted to meet ceo Tufan Erginbilgic during my visit to India. Their commitment to growing in India supports our Plan for Change – driving economic growth at home, creating jobs, and strengthening UK-India ties," he said.

Together with world-class businesses like Rolls-Royce, we’re building a more prosperous future for both nations, Starmer added.

According to the company, its unique portfolio of capabilities across civil aviation, defence, and energy will enable it to grow its presence and partnerships in India and continue to power, protect and connect India for decades to come.

"Its expertise aligns with India’s ambitions for self-reliance in defence, for energy independence, and for growth in connectivity, including through the creation of world-class AI infrastructure," the carmaker said.

The UK Prime Minister arrived in India on Wednesday, accompanied by a big trade delegation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will meet his British counterpart on Thursday, took to X to welcome Sir Keir to India.

--IANS

aps/vd

