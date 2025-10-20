October 20, 2025 12:18 PM हिंदी

Rohit Purohit shares joy of celebrating his first Diwali as a dad

Rohit Purohit shares joy of celebrating his first Diwali as a dad

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Television actor Rohit Purohit has opened up about celebrating his first Diwali as a father, and he couldn’t be happier.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor, who recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife Sheena Bajaj, shared that this year’s celebrations hold a special place in his heart. Calling it a milestone moment, Rohit expressed that Diwali feels even more meaningful now as they get to experience the joy of the festival through their little one’s eyes.

He shared, “This Diwali is extra special because it’s our first with our son. Sheena and I feel truly blessed. The child has come to us full of lights, colours, luck, peace and happiness. My journey of sleepless nights looks completely worth it in front of this bundle of innocence and joy.”

Rohit Purohit added, “This is the most special Diwali because he’s in our lives now. It’s going to be really bright and peaceful as he’s such a harmonious, divine, and calm child. His presence has filled our home with love and serenity.”

Talking about their celebration plans, the actor mentioned, “It’s going to be a simple, intimate Diwali at home. After long shooting hours for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, all I want is to spend time with Sheena and our baby. We’ll do a small puja, decorate the house with diyas and flowers, and capture some beautiful moments from his first Diwali.”

Extending his wishes, Rohit stated, “I wish everyone a bright, love-filled, and peaceful Diwali. Celebrate with positivity, spread smiles, and may every home glow with light and laughter.”

On September 15, Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The actors announced the joyous news on social media, writing, “It’s a boy #Blessed.” The picture captured Rohit tenderly placing his hand on Sheena’s baby bump. The next slide featured a photo of the new parents with the text, “Thank you for your love, support, and blessings! – Rohit & Sheena,” written on it.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Akshay Oberoi celebrates Diwali with family amidst nature: Will be a nice time of reflection

Akshay Oberoi celebrates Diwali with family amidst nature: Will be a nice time of reflection

Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up on first Diwali post-motherhood

Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up on first Diwali post-motherhood

Manisha Koirala pens a note on "Kukur Tihar", a Nepali tradition honouring dogs

Manisha Koirala pens a note on "Kukur Tihar", a Nepali tradition honouring dogs

Sharwanand’s ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ to hit screens for Sankranthi next year! (Photo Credit: A K Entertainments/ X)

Sharwanand’s ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ to hit screens for Sankranthi next year!

India ranks second globally in refurbished smartphone growth: Report

India ranks second globally in refurbished smartphone growth: Report

Rajinikanth greets fans on Deepavali even as 'Jailer 2' team releases BTS video! (Photo Credit: IANS/ PR)

Rajinikanth greets fans on Deepavali even as 'Jailer 2' team releases BTS video!

They were pretty good in the chase: Mithali notes positives in India's loss to England

They were pretty good in the chase: Mithali notes positives in India's loss to England

Jamaat, NCP trade barbs over PR system ahead of Bangladesh polls

Jamaat, NCP trade barbs over PR system ahead of Bangladesh polls

Shubhangi Latkar is soaking in the flavour of Diwali festivities with homemade delicacies

Shubhangi Latkar is soaking in the flavour of Diwali festivities with homemade delicacies

If England loses in Perth, they will lose Ashes 3-1: Ian Healy

If England loses in Perth, they will lose Ashes 3-1: Ian Healy