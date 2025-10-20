Rohit Purohit shares joy of celebrating his first Diwali as a dad

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Television actor Rohit Purohit has opened up about celebrating his first Diwali as a father, and he couldn’t be happier.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor, who recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife Sheena Bajaj, shared that this year’s celebrations hold a special place in his heart. Calling it a milestone moment, Rohit expressed that Diwali feels even more meaningful now as they get to experience the joy of the festival through their little one’s eyes.

He shared, “This Diwali is extra special because it’s our first with our son. Sheena and I feel truly blessed. The child has come to us full of lights, colours, luck, peace and happiness. My journey of sleepless nights looks completely worth it in front of this bundle of innocence and joy.”

Rohit Purohit added, “This is the most special Diwali because he’s in our lives now. It’s going to be really bright and peaceful as he’s such a harmonious, divine, and calm child. His presence has filled our home with love and serenity.”

Talking about their celebration plans, the actor mentioned, “It’s going to be a simple, intimate Diwali at home. After long shooting hours for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, all I want is to spend time with Sheena and our baby. We’ll do a small puja, decorate the house with diyas and flowers, and capture some beautiful moments from his first Diwali.”

Extending his wishes, Rohit stated, “I wish everyone a bright, love-filled, and peaceful Diwali. Celebrate with positivity, spread smiles, and may every home glow with light and laughter.”

On September 15, Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The actors announced the joyous news on social media, writing, “It’s a boy #Blessed.” The picture captured Rohit tenderly placing his hand on Sheena’s baby bump. The next slide featured a photo of the new parents with the text, “Thank you for your love, support, and blessings! – Rohit & Sheena,” written on it.

