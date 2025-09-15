Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj blessed with a baby boy

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj have welcomed a baby boy into their family. The actors announced the joyous news on social media, expressing their happiness with a warm post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the couple shared a post that read, "It’s a boy #Blessed.” The shot features Rohit lovingly caressing Sheena’s baby bump. The next slide features a photo of the new parents with the text, “Thank you for your love, support, and blessings! – Rohit & Sheena.” Celebrities quickly filled the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

On April 30, Rohit Purohit, best known for his role as Armaan in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," revealed that he and his wife, Sheena Bajaj, are set to embrace parenthood. The couple shared the joyful news through a touching social media post, where they posed with an adorable sign that read, “Mommy and Daddy. Expecting in 2025.” In the video, they appeared overjoyed and emotional as they expressed gratitude to their fans for their constant support.

Rohit and Sheena had also asked everyone to keep them in their prayers for a smooth journey into parenthood. Notably, the duo had recently marked the special occasion of baby shower and shared glimpses from the bash on social media.

The new mom has been candid about the emotional and physical challenges of pregnancy. Sheena shared how sleepless nights, discomfort, and restlessness have been part of her journey to motherhood. In an Instagram post, Sheena had written, “There have been quite a few changes in our lives lately — one of the biggest being the many sleepless nights we’re experiencing,” says Sheena, who is currently dealing with discomfort, pain, and restlessness.”

“But despite that, the preparations are in full swing. The baby is on the way, so we’re getting everything ready — setting up the house, organizing the nursery, and stocking up on essentials like diapers and baby items. This pregnancy has definitely been a roller coaster. But we're preparing with all our hearts.”

