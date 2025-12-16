Amaal Mallik says 'it is going to tarnish her image' as netizens link him with Tanya Mittal

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Although "Bigg Boss 19" is over, the netizens seem to still be stuck in the reality show. An X user shared a video of contestant Amaal Mallik tapping a foot with former housemate Tanya Mittal in the BB house, pointing out that it was this task that laid the foundation of their chemistry.

However, the music composer urged everyone not to link him with Tanya.

Amaal explained that it was just a task and one should not read too much into it.

He wrote on social media, "Bhai yeh ek ‘TASK’ tha and it’s not right if I act all egoistic and don’t do what the host or guests come and ask of us. If the show needs some people to pair up for a task, do a dance skit or whatever it is…We have to. That’s the channel creative and you guys are constantly making this into some nonsensical romance. (sic)."

Amaal even apologized for all the hurtful things he had said to Tanya during the show.

Thanking her for all her care and concern, he added, "I am grateful to @itanyamittal for the care & concern she has had for me in this season. I know I’ve said things which must’ve hurt her and her fandom as well, but I am truly sorry for whatever I did in anger and to poke her. Just know such things happen and that’s how one realises his or her shortcomings and works on them."

Amaal further urged all to stop linking them together, as it might tarnish Tanya's image.

"So I request you all to please stop linking us & expecting us to be interacting in a certain way. Linking her constantly with me is going to tarnish her image & It is not something she or any girl deserves to be put through. I understand you liked our friendship/ camaraderie, but the fans on either side must learn to respect people and their space… My #Amaalians I request you to stop mud slinging & I request #TaniaFans to also respectfully start doing the same !," the composer wrote.

--IANS

pm/