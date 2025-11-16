Rohini outburst: BJP calls it proof of ‘anti-woman, male-dominated mentality’ of Lalu Yadav family

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The BJP on Sunday trained its guns on the “patriarchal, anti-woman, and male-dominated mentality” of the family of RJD President and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Pointing to the public outburst of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya, BJP leader Amit Malviya took a jibe at the Yadav family feud, wondering if the powerful political family was even capable of governing Bihar.

“Rohini Acharya donated her kidney to her father, Lalu Prasad, without caring for her own life, so that his life could be extended for some time. But Lalu gave more preference to his son Tejashwi than to the honour of his daughter Rohini,” said Malviya, in charge of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, in a post on X.

He said, “Today, Rohini Acharya is publicly saying that she was even beaten with slippers in the family. This is the real face of the patriarchal, anti-woman, and male-dominated mentality of the Lalu family. It is also inappropriate to expect respect for women from them.”

Malviya also took a dig at the bickering within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress after the Mahagathbandhan’s crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, describing the alliance as an opportunistic grouping.

“The Mahagathbandhan was never about principles — it was an opportunistic stitch-up held together by corruption and self-interest. The people of Bihar saw through it. They chose stability, development and integrity by voting decisively for the NDA,” he said.

“Knives are out in the RJD-Congress alliance after their humiliating debacle. Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya has announced she is quitting politics and distancing herself from her family — openly blaming Sanjay Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav’s close aide, for forcing her hand,” Malviya said.

“And now, senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad has accused Krishna Allavaru, Rahul Gandhi’s pointsman in Bihar, of disrespecting senior leaders and selling Congress tickets for cash. These charges aren’t new — the same allegations surfaced during ticket distribution as well,” said the BJP leader.

--IANS

rch/uk