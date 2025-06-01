Rohan Sippy reveals what he thinks of Aamir Khan’s new model for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Director Rohan Sippy, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released 4th season of the hit OTT series ‘Criminal Justice’, has lauded Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for being a pioneer in Hindi cinemas.

Rohan spoke with IANS for an interview, and expressed his appreciation for the Bollywood superstar. Aamir is trying to go the pay-per-view route for the distribution of his upcoming film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ after its theatrical run. Aamir is skipping the subscription-based OTT platform, and has turned to the open platform YouTube for the film’s OTT vertical.

He told IANS, “There are always new ways and opportunities, we will only know in the future how impactful Aamir Khan’s this initiative will be. Aamir has always been a trendsetter. However, this is something we can't tell in advance, I'm sure, it's a good film, people will want to watch a good film”.

He further mentioned that Aamir’s idea isn’t novel, and has been done in the past by an even bigger star, the Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan when he decided to release his film ‘Vishwaroopam’ on DTH using the pay-per-view model.

He shared, “The concept of pay-per-view is not new, but what Aamir is doing, is a new way to do it, and that is through the Internet, which promises a massive reach. I remember, Kamal Haasan had a film, he was trying to do it, at that time he was trying through DTH, but finally he couldn't do it, but so, so it's not a new idea”.

“Having said that, it's an idea that has potential, hopefully it will be something that can help, and help producers be independent and make the stories they want, they will also get the benefit of that. They will make something with conviction, they will invest their money, it should be like this, then you should also get the benefit of it. But how much of it is successful that time will only tell”, he added.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and Directed by Rohan Sippy, ‘Criminal Justice’ season 4 is available to stream on JioHotstar.

--IANS

