Rocking Star Yash's 'Toxic' to hit theatres on March 19 as announced!

Bangalore, Oct 30 (IANS) Rocking Star Yash’s action-drama extravaganza 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', it seems, will release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, exactly as originally announced.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X timeline to confirm the news. Taran Adarsh's confirmation puts an end to rumours doing the rounds on the film's release getting postponed.

The film trade analyst, after speaking with the production team, clarified that the film was on schedule, with post-production and VFX work having begun in April, parallel to when Yash began shoot for 'Ramayana' in Mumbai. He said the final stretch of filming was currently underway in Bangalore, and that full-scale promotions were expected to roll out in January 2026.

Tarun Adarsh wrote, "STOP THE RUMOURS... YASH'S NEXT FILM 'TOXIC' IS *NOT* DELAYED OR POSTPONED – 19 MARCH 2026 RELEASE CONFIRMED… Spoke to the producers – #Toxic is firmly on track for its 19 March 2026 release, perfectly timed for the festive weekend of #Ugadi, #GudiPadwa, and #Eid. Post-production began while #Yash was filming for #Ramayana in #Mumbai.

"The team is now completing the final portions of the shoot and will commence full-fledged promotions in Jan 2026. Shot simultaneously in #English and #Kannada, #Toxic will also be dubbed in multiple #Indian and international languages, including #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, and #Malayalam. Directed by #GeetuMohandas... Produced by #VenkatKNarayana and #Yash. #KVNProductions | #MonsterMindCreations."

Following this confirmation, one of the film’s production banners, KVN Productions, reinforced the release plan by sharing a countdown post on social media: “140 days to go… His Untamed Presence,Is Your Existential Crisis.#ToxicTheMovie releases worldwide on 19-03-2026.”

The release date lands in the heart of a major festive frame, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and regional New Year celebrations, followed closely by Eid, creating a high-impact four-day celebration window at the box office. With Yash returning to the big screen after 'KGF', the anticipation around 'Toxic' has only intensified.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to ignite the festive frame with a nationwide and global release.

--IANS

mkr/