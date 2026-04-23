April 23, 2026 7:51 PM हिंदी

Robust voter turnout till 5 PM, 90 pc in Bengal and 82 pc in TN​

Coimbatore: Voters show their ID cards before casting their votes at polling stations during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (IANS)

Kolkata/Chennai, April 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are witnessing robust voter turnout on Thursday. The EC polling estimates that till 5 PM, both states are heading towards record voting percentages.​

Till 5 PM, West Bengal recorded 89.93 per cent polling, while in Tamil Nadu it stood at 82.24 per cent – breaching the previous figures in the 2021 elections, which were 82 and 74 per cent, respectively.​

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, which had stoked intense controversy ahead of elections, seems to have failed to cast a shadow over the electoral exercise; rather, it has pushed voting percentages to unprecedented levels in both states.​

The voting has been brisk in both states since morning. At 3 PM, West Bengal recorded 78.77 per cent polling, while Tamil Nadu recorded 70 per cent, according to EC data.​

In West Bengal, polling began for 152 assembly constituencies at 7 AM, spread across 16 districts, with long queues at polling stations since morning.​

The 16 districts where polling is being held in the first phase on Thursday are Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda in North Bengal, and Murshidabad, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, and Birbhum in South Bengal.​

The second phase of polls in West Bengal for the remaining 142 assembly constituencies will be on April 29. ​​

Polling for the high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly elections across all 234 constituencies also began at 7 a.m., with over 5.73 crore eligible voters set to decide the fate of 4,023 candidates in a fiercely contested four-cornered battle.​

The electoral contest primarily features the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), making this one of the most competitive elections in recent years.​

Voting commenced early in the morning, with voters seen queuing up in large numbers at polling booths, reflecting strong public enthusiasm to exercise their democratic right.​

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, when the electoral verdict will determine the next governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.​

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

'I am comfortable everywhere,' says Naman Dhir on batting role for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: 'I am comfortable everywhere,' says Naman Dhir on batting role for MI

HM Amit Shah takes 'setting sun' swipe at Trinanool as Bengal sees heavy voting in Phase 1

HM Amit Shah takes 'setting sun' swipe at Trinanool as Bengal sees heavy voting in Phase 1

United Arab Emirates (UAE) captain Muhammad Waseem fined 15 percent match fee for ICC Code of Conduct breach. Photo credit: ICC

UAE skipper Waseem fined 15 percent match fee for ICC Code of Conduct breach

NSA Doval, UK counterpart Powell discuss strengthening defence cooperation

NSA Doval, UK counterpart discuss strengthening defence and security cooperation

Ayushmann Khurrana groves on 'Roop Di Rani' with brother Aparshakti in this throwback clip

Ayushmann Khurrana groves on 'Roop Di Rani' with brother Aparshakti in this throwback clip

Nadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting as a part of his election campaign in Krishnanagar, West Bengal, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

PM Modi announces relief for victims of Tehri Garhwal road accident​

India remains engaged with Nepal on levying customs duty on goods valued above NPR 100: MEA

India remains engaged with Nepal on levying customs duty on goods valued above NPR 100: MEA

Reese Witherspoon responds to social media flak around her video on AI

Reese Witherspoon responds to social media flak around her video on AI

Unchanged Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Unchanged Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

US-bound engineering exports rise 2.3 pc to nearly $20 bn: Industry data

US-bound engineering exports rise 2.3 pc to nearly $20 bn: Industry data