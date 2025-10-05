October 05, 2025 11:01 AM हिंदी

Heavy rain forecast for TN's 12 districts today

Chennai, Oct 5 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a weather alert forecasting heavy rainfall across 12 districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, and Sivaganga districts are expected to witness intense downpours, accompanied by thunder and lightning in some places.

According to the latest bulletin, widespread rainfall was reported across most parts of the state on Saturday. Hosur in Krishnagiri district recorded the highest rainfall at 12 cm, followed by Dindigul with 11 cm. Avalurpet and Semmedu in Villupuram district each received 10 cm of rain.

Meteorologists attribute the showers to a low-pressure area persisting over the southern peninsular region and adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu.

This weather system is drawing moisture from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, intensifying local convection and increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms.

In addition to the heavy spells, light to moderate rain is forecast across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from Monday through October 10.

While most areas will see only intermittent showers, the RMC has cautioned residents in vulnerable districts about the possibility of intense, short-duration rainfall that could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas.

The weather office also issued a temperature advisory, indicating fluctuating conditions over the next 48 hours. Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 2–3 degrees Celsius in some districts due to persistent cloud cover and rain, while a few interior regions may experience a slight increase of 2–3 degrees Celsius as dry pockets emerge.

Authorities have urged the public to stay alert and avoid waterlogged areas, while farmers have been advised to plan fieldwork and harvesting activities accordingly.

Disaster management teams have been kept on standby in rain-prone districts to respond to any emergencies. The RMC said it would continue to monitor the evolving weather pattern and provide timely updates. Residents have been encouraged to follow official advisories and track alerts through government channels and weather apps to ensure safety.

