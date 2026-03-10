Ritu Varma plays Sathyavathi in historical film #Gopichand33

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) Wishing actress Ritu Varma a very happy birthday on Tuesday, the makers of director Sankalp Reddy's upcoming historical action entertainer, tentatively being referred to as #Gopichand33 as it features Telugu star Gopichand in the lead, announced that the gifted actress plays the character of Sathyavathi in their film and also released her first look poster on the occasion.

Taking to its social media timelines to release her first look poster, production house Srinivasaa Siver Screen wrote, "Deadly aim. Fierce presence. Wishing @riturv a very Happy Birthday as she transforms into #SathyaVathi in #Gopichand33."

The first look poster of Ritu Varma in the film has her taking aim with a bow and arrow.

The film, which has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs and which is currently being referred to as #Gopichand33, is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with Pavan Kumar presenting it.

Sources say that the film is being mounted on a massive scale with a lavish budget.

It may be recalled that the unit has already wrapped up four schedules and 55 days of shooting.

In October last year, the unit of the film shot an explosive action sequence.

Sources close to the unit had told IANS that the sequence that was shot was being referred to as the interval action sequence and that it would be a major highlight of the film.

The high-octane interval action sequence was supervised by stunt choreographer Venkat Master. The massive sequence, sources claim, will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

Earlier, on Gopichand's birthday, the makers had unveiled a stunning special poster and glimpse that sent waves of excitement. Gopichand appeared in a ferocious warrior avatar, sporting long hair and a thick beard, hinting at the intensity of his character.

Director Sankalp Reddy, known for his unique storytelling and technical brilliance, will look to bring to life a pivotal yet often overlooked chapter of Indian history in this film. Sources say he is looking to deliver a visually stunning and emotionally resonant narrative.

Gopichand plays a never-before-seen role in this film, which boasts of a talented set of technicians.

Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan while the film is to have music by Anudeep Dev. The film has three stunt choreographers and two dance choreographers. The stunt masters for the film are Venkat, Pruthvi, Real Satish while the dances have been choreographed by Shankar and Vijay Polanki.

--

IANS

mkr/