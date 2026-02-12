Riteish Deshmukh to ‘baiko’ Genelia: You’ve been my wildest adventure, softest dream come true

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh penned a heartfelt note for his wife Genelia Deshmukh as the couple marked 24 years of togetherness, calling her his “safe space”, “wildest adventure” and “softest dream come true.”

Taking to Instagram, Riteish shared a photograph featuring Genelia, who is smiling gently while leaning slightly forward, and Riteish stands close behind her, nuzzling near her cheek in a tender pose.

He penned an emotional message celebrating the milestone in their relationship. Reflecting on their journey, the actor wrote that it was exactly 24 years ago that their “hearts found each other and never let go.”

He wrote: “Exactly 24 years ago, our hearts found each other and never let go. You’ve been my safe place, my wildest adventure, my softest dream come true. Thank you for choosing me every single day. My friend, my lover, my forever baiko… I am endlessly, hopelessly in love with you. @geneliad.”

It was during the filming of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 that Genelia and Riteish started dating. The couple eventually got married in February 2012. According to Marathi marriage traditions, they had a Christian wedding in the church the next day.

The couple's first child, a son named Riaan, was born in November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in June 2016.

The actor’s next is ‘Raja Shivaji’, which brings to life the extraordinary journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of India’s greatest and most revered kings.

This historical action drama is set for a worldwide multilingual release on May 1, 2026, bringing the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to audiences across the globe.

Monumental sets were erected and stood for over six months, crafted to reflect the scale, intensity, and grandeur of 16th-century Maharashtra.

He will also be seen in Dhamaal 4, which is set to release on July 3. Initially, "Dhamaal 4" was slated to reach the theatres on March 19. However, in order to avoid a box-office clash with two much-hyped dramas, Ranveer Singh's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" and Yash's "Toxic", the makers chose June 12 as the new release date.

Made under the direction of Indra Kumar, "Dhamaal 4" will retain the core cast of the popular franchise, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Joining in on the fun, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan will also be a part of the cast this time.

Jointly backed by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, "Dhamaal 4" is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production.

The first instalment in the franchise, “Dhamaal”, was released back in 2007. The project stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, and Prem Chopra in key roles.

In 2011, came the sequel "Double Dhamaal", followed by the third reboot titled "Total Dhamaal" in 2019.

The story of "Total Dhamaal" is believed to be loosely based on the 2015 outing "Vacation" with a couple of scenes inspired by the 2014 film "Blended".

--IANS

dc/