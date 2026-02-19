February 19, 2026 8:42 PM हिंदी

Riteish Deshmukh releases commanding first look poster of ‘Raja Shivaji'

Riteish Deshmukh releases commanding first look poster of ‘Raja Shivaji' (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) The makers of director Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh's eagerly awaited historical epic 'Raja Shivaji' unveiled the first look of the film on the sacred occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film is being presented by Jio Studios and produced by Mumbai Film Company.

Lead actor and director Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh took to social media to reveal the striking first poster that features him as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sharing the first look poster, he wrote,"Our King. Our Pride. Our Legacy. #RajaShivaji Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj mfc @jiostudios"

The first look poster showcased a commanding side profile of the great leader -- sword gripped firm, shoulders squared, gaze unwavering, his steely expression capturing the silence before the storm, embodying the solemn vow that would lead to the birth of Swarajya and ignite a nation’s pride.

One of the biggest cinematic offerings for a pan-India audience and a proud cultural spectacle for the global stage, 'Raja Shivaji' is an ambitious bilingual (Marathi & Hindi) action-drama that brings together formidable creative forces, with music by celebrated duo Ajay–Atul and cinematography by the internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, underscoring the scale, ambition and visual grandeur befitting the legacy it seeks to honour.

More than the story of a king, 'Raja Shivaji' chronicles the journey of a son who took an oath and rose against formidable powers to carve the path for Swarajya. It is the tale of a beloved national warrior who chose rebellion over submission and forged the course of India’s resistance movement.

With 'Raja Shivaji', the makers aim to take this powerful Indian story beyond linguistic boundaries and present it as a cinematic tribute mounted on a truly global scale.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, 'Raja Shivaji' is set to showcase the legendary lore in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026.

--IANS

mkr/

