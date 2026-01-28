January 28, 2026 2:10 PM हिंदी

Riteish Deshmukh left 'shocked & heartbroken' after the tragic demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh has been left heartbroken following the sudden and tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Riteish, who is the son of the 14th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh, penned a heartfelt tribute to Ajit Pawar, whom he considers "One of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders".

He further lauded the late politician for his commitment towards work, his wit, and the ability to speak his mind.

Taking to his X (Earlier known as Twitter), Riteish shared, "Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel. He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state (sic)."

Offering his condolences to the Pawar family, he went on to write, "His untimely demise leaves behind a huge loss and an irreplaceable void. I have had the pleasure of interacting with him numerous times, will always remember for the kindness he showered upon me. My deepest condolences to the Pawar family, his loved ones, and millions of supporters."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar passed away in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that all six passengers on board the craft, along with Ajit Pawar, could not survive the crash.

The plane crashed while landing near Baramati, around an hour after it took off from Mumbai.

The family of the Deputy Chief Minister has rushed to the site of the accident.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting amidst the ongoing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis.

Several prominent names from the film and political world expressed their grief at the sudden passing away of the politician.

