Rishabh Sawhney's look as Sultan Abdali in Virat Karrna-starrer 'Nagabandham' released

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (IANS) The makers of director Abhishek Nama's much-awaited mythological action drama 'Nagabandham', featuring actor Virat Karrna in the lead, on Friday released actor Rishabh Sawhney's look as the powerful Abdali in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Rishabh Sawhney, known for his commanding presence in Bollywood’s 'Fighter', has delivered a remarkable performance in 'Nagabandham', where he takes on the role of the infamous Afghan Sultan Abdali.

Set in 1750, the film recounts Abdali's conquest in India, detailing his notorious acts of looting temples and his relentless pursuit of vast wealth.

The first-look poster is a striking visual set against a storm-lashed, snow-covered battlefield. Rishabh appears in mid-charge, brandishing a giant, blood-soaked battle axe with fierce resolve.

Behind him surges a massive army, green war flags tearing through the icy winds, accompanied by archers, warriors, and towering war elephants- building an intense, high-voltage war canvas. Adding to the menace, a pack of wolves with glowing eyes closes in around him, amplifying the aura of danger, power, and impending doom.

In 'Nagabandham', Abdali is depicted as a figure driven by ambition and cruelty, willing to sacrifice the lives of many, including Brahmins and children, in his quest to uncover the mythical Naga Bandham hidden in the Himalayas. The character remains a significant and dark part of history, known for his extreme ruthlessness.

Director Abhishek Nama praised Rishabh’s portrayal, noting that his performance is so convincing that it feels as if the historical figure of Abdali had come to life on screen. "Rishabh has transformed into this complex character, bringing depth and intensity to the role," he stated.

"I am honored to portray a character as challenging as Abdali," Rishabh shared. "I aimed to reflect the complexities and motives of this historical figure while remaining true to the story's essence."

The film features Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon as the female leads, with seasoned performers Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and BS Avinash anchoring the narrative with impactful roles.

Backed by the technical brilliance of Soundar Rajan S behind the camera, RC Pranav handling the editing, and Ashok Kumar shaping the grand production design, 'Nagabandham', sources say, will seek to present an arresting visual experience on the big screen.

Bankrolled by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, the film is now entering the final leg of its production journey, steadily moving towards completion.

--IANS

mkr/