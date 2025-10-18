Rishab Shetty lauds wife Pragati for managing work on two fronts with finesse

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Kannada cinema superstar Rishab Shetty, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, has lauded his wife Pragati Shetty for juggling work and home with absolute finesse.

The actor-director spoke with IANS in the Bandra West area of Mumbai after the release of the film, and shared how his wife perfectly managed work on both the fronts. Pragati also serves as the costume designer on the epic mythological action film.

Talking about the same, Rishab Shetty told IANS, “Pragati had to work on two fronts. She is a designer on Chapter 1, and also has to manage home, so has done double roles. She has to look after the kids at home, their schooling, and she has settled in Kondapur”.

He further mentioned, “Many times, I had very risky sequences to shoot, so that tension was also there for her. So handling that is very difficult. At the same time, as a designer, on the set, she has to make sure that the texture of the fabric, the colours perfectly complement the camera. She did it to perfection”.

Earlier, the actor had revealed the number of drafts it took to finalise the screenplay of the film. He shared that it took 15-16 drafts to achieve a lean screenplay with every theme, and narrative thread that the makers intended to include in the film.

The first part of the ‘Kantara’ franchise, ‘Kantara: A Legend’ was a breakout success. It took the makers including Rishab Shetty by surprise, who had made the film with complete honesty without depending heavily on the market forces.

Talking about the same, Rishab Shetty earlier told IANS, “In the first part, we didn't write many drafts. We wrote 3-4 drafts, and finished writing in 3-4 months, and we went straight to shooting. It was very simple. When we did the prequel, we started the discussion. We started with the story of Shiva's father, we finished that script, the bound script was ready. However, later we understood that the first part needs a backstory, so we thought, ‘Let's go back a little, let's keep it as a beginning, and let's not keep it as a legend’”.

When asked if there were 7-8 drafts or more than that, he said, “No, I think, 15-16 drafts. Yes, it is almost a 15-16 narration. So, I would say those 15-16 were narration drafts”.

