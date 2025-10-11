Rishab Shetty is grateful for Suniel Shetty's 'love and support' for Kantara: Chapter 1

October 11, 2025 2:43 PM हिंदी

Mumbai Oct 11 (IANS) Sandalwood sensation Rishab Shetty expressed his gratitude to Suniel Shetty for all the "love and support" he has shown towards his latest release "Kantara: Chapter 1".

The 'Dhadkan' actor recently attended the special star-studded screening of the prequel held in Mumbai.

Rishab took to his Insta and shared two photos with Anna from the event and thanked him for all his support to "Kantara: Chapter 1".

"A special evening, made more special with @suniel.shetty anna’s presence. Grateful for your love and support for #KantaraChapter1 (beating heart emoji)," the Kannada star penned on the photo-sharing app.

Rishab's better half, Pragathi Shetty, and co-star Gulshan Devaiah were also seen in the snaps.

Bowing to Rishab and the team for creating a phenomenal cinematic experience, the 'Hera Pheri' actor shared on his X (previously known as Twitter) handle, "Last night, Kantara didn’t just touch my heart — it coursed through my veins. I experienced goosebumps, tears, pride, and tranquility… all at once."

"I suppose – that’s the essence of true cinema — it connects you to your roots. This is what Indian cinema genuinely represents — when it reflects our land, our people, our deities… it becomes sacred. And as long as we remain faithful to these narratives, there can never be poor cinema," he added.

Applauding the entire team, Suniel concluded, "Rishab Shetty — and the entire Kantara crew — take a bow. Only someone deeply connected and passionate about his heritage could have crafted something this impactful. This experience will linger with me… for a very, very long time."

Directed and written by Rishabh Shetty, the mythological drama stars Jayaram as King Rajashekara (Kulashekara & Kanakavathi's father), Gulshan Devaiah as Prince Kulashekhar, Ramitha Shailendra as Rajamathe Rajalaxmi (Kulashekara and Kanakavathi's mother), Rukmini Vasanth as Princess Kanakavathi (Kulashekara's sister and Berme's love interest), Pramod Shetty as Bhogendra (Kulashekara's minister), Naveen D. Padil as Booba, and Rakesh Poojari as Peppe (Booba's son).

"Kantara: Chapter 1" got a theatrical release on October 2, receiving rave reviews from both the critics and the audience.

