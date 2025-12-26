Tension in Rajasthan's Chomu after stones pelted at police over mosque railing issue; cops injured

Jaipur, Dec 26 (IANS) Tension gripped Chomu town in Rajasthan's Jaipur district early Friday morning after a dispute over the installation of an iron railing outside a mosque escalated into violent clashes between rioters and the police.

The incident, which took place around 3 a.m. near the Chomu bus stand, led to stone-pelting, injuries to several policemen, and the use of tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

According to police officials, at least six policemen were injured in the violence and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Most of the injured personnel sustained head injuries, though their condition is reported to be stable. Several police vehicles were also damaged during the stone-pelting.

Police sources said the dispute was linked to the removal of stones placed along the roadside near the mosque.

On Thursday evening, a meeting was held between the members of a particular community and the police administration, during which the community agreed to remove the stones voluntarily. However, after the stones were removed, some people began installing an iron railing to create a boundary near the mosque, which sparked fresh tensions. As police attempted to intervene, a section of the crowd allegedly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police force, triggering chaos in the area. As the situation worsened, additional police forces were rushed in from several police stations, including Chomu, Harmada, Vishwakarma, and Daulatpura.

To disperse the crowd and prevent further violence, police used mild force and fired tear gas shells.

Senior officials said that by morning, the situation had been brought under control. Hundreds of police personnel conducted a flag march across Chomu to restore public confidence and ensure law and order.

Additional Police Commissioner Dr Rajiv Pachar, DCP West Hanuman Prasad, and Additional DCP Rajesh Gupta, along with other senior officers from Jaipur, reached the site to monitor the situation.

The officers appealed to local residents to maintain peace and harmony.

Police officials confirmed that the area is currently peaceful, and a search is underway to identify those involved in the stone-pelting. Legal action will be taken against all the accused. Authorities have made it clear that no attempt to disturb law and order will be tolerated.

Former MLA from Chomu, Ramlal Sharma, confirmed to IANS that the situation is under control. He said that internet services are available in the local area. Till now, Internet services are available, and the situation is under control.

However, WhatsApp services and bulk message services have been suspended

--IANS

arc/dpb