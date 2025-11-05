Rights groups denounce arrest of Afghan journalist in Pakistan, demand her release

Kabul, Nov 5 (IANS) Several human rights groups have requested Pakistan to release detained Afghan journalist Fatema Hamnawa and uphold its commitment to protect exiled reporters from deportation. An Afghan media watchdog slammed Pakistan for detaining Fatema Hamnawa and her children, warning of rising threats to Afghan journalists in exile, local media reported on Wednesday.

Afghanistan's media advocacy group Nai on Tuesday called the arrest and possible deportation of Afghan journalists, especially women, from Pakistan, a "dangerous and alarming development," Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

The organisation stated that Pakistani police arrested Fatema Hamnawa along with her two children amid an ongoing crackdown on Afghan migrants. Nai asked Pakistani government to immediately release Hamnawa and allow her renew her visa. The group stressed that Pakistan's deportation of journalists to Afghanistan could endanger their lives.

Fatema Hamnawa, like other Afghan refugees was living in Pakistan on temporary visa, that expired after Pakistan stopped renewing visa for Afghan nationals.

Rights groups have criticised Pakistan's expulsion of thousands of Afghan refugees in recent months, warning that activists and journalists could face severe risks if deported.

Meanwhile, Reporters Without Borders also denounced Taliban's continued repression of journalists in Afghanistan. It stated that Afghan journalists who return home face arbitrary detention and mistreatment and contended that “the Taliban treat independent reporters as criminals.”

Earlier in October, Afghan refugees have voiced concerns over escalating challenges and growing fear amid the ongoing crackdown. They alleged that the Pakistani police have recently made announcements in some mosques warning that anyone assisting the refugees, including by renting homes or shops in Pakistan, would be considered a criminal by the government.

"A large number of Afghan refugees, including children, women, and the elderly, have been held in Pakistani detention centres for over 15 days, living in extremely harsh conditions," Afghanistan's leading media outlet Tolo News quoted Atiqullah Mansoor, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan, as saying.

Meanwhile, several other refugees stated that, along with demolishing shelters, the Pakistani government has stepped up arrests and forced deportations.

They urged the Pakistani government to suspend the demolition of their homes and allow them to stay in Pakistan, at least through the winter.

"Winter has already started. Many of the remaining homes of Afghan refugees here have been demolished. We urge the Pakistani government to stop destroying the rest of the homes, because otherwise, refugees will be left without shelter and with nowhere to go. On top of that, the government has warned locals not to rent homes to Afghan refugees, or they will face legal consequences," said another Afghan refugee in Pakistan.

--IANS

akl/as