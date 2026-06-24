Rights group calls for investigation into custodial death of Awami League activist in Bangladesh

Paris, June 24 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation strongly condemned the alleged torture and custodial death of an activist of Awami League's student wing, Chhatra League, while in the custody of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Bangladesh Police in Madhukhali Upazila of Faridpur district.

The remarks came after the deceased, identified as 28-year-old Mirza Ishtiaq Ahmed Pranto, reportedly died on June 21 while undergoing treatment at Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

The Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that the "incident constitutes a serious human rights violation committed in state custody, contrary to the Constitution of Bangladesh, domestic law, and Bangladesh's international legal obligations.”

The rights body demanded a judicial investigation under the direct observation of international human rights organisations and urged that those found responsible be prosecuted through a prompt, transparent, and exemplary legal process in accordance with the laws of Bangladesh.

Citing media reports and sources, the JMBF said that on the evening of June 20, a team of 12–13 members of the Detective Branch detained Ishtiaq from his residence in the Paschim Gondardiya area of Madhukhali Municipality.

"It has been alleged that he was beaten in front of his mother at the time of his arrest. When his mother attempted to intervene, she was allegedly mistreated. DB officers also allegedly entered the house, ransacked its rooms under the pretext of conducting a search, and subsequently took Ishtiaq to an undisclosed location," it added.

Following his death, the rights body said, the Detective Branch filed a case against Ishtiaq under the Narcotics Control Act, claiming that 100 grams of cannabis had been recovered from his possession.

However, his mother categorically rejected the allegation, stating that although DB officers searched the entire house, they did not recover any narcotics or other illegal items.

Expressing grave concern, the JMBF said that Bangladesh has witnessed repeated allegations of "custodial torture, arbitrary detention, extrajudicial killings, and the filing of criminal cases against victims" following their death or abuse in custody.

The allegations arising from the present case, it said, if substantiated, would represent a "serious abuse of power and a blatant disregard for the rule of law".

JMBF's founder and president, Shahanur Islam, alleged that the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government has continued the pattern established during the previous Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, resulting in what he described as "systematic arbitrary arrests, torture, and one custodial death after another" targeting members and activists of the Awami League.

"This trend is deeply alarming. Any death occurring in state custody constitutes a grave violation of human rights. Such incidents seriously undermine public confidence in the rule of law and the accountability of law enforcement agencies. These practices must end immediately," he stressed.

Asserting that Bangladeshi authorities bear full responsibility for the life, safety, and well-being of every individual held in their custody, the JMBF said, "A custodial death is not merely the death of a citizen; it is an assault on the rule of law, the justice system, and the state's commitment to human rights. Failure to ensure an independent investigation and hold those responsible accountable will further entrench the culture of impunity and seriously undermine public confidence in the administration of justice."

--IANS

scor/sd/