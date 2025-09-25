Rights body spotlights brutal assassination attempt on Christian pastor in Pakistan

Islamabad, Sep 24 (IANS) A leading minority rights group highlighted the horrific assassination attempt on a Christian spiritual leader in Islamabad amid a growing wave of violence targetting the community across Pakistan.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), the attack on Pastor Kamran Naaz is not an isolated incident in the country but part of a broader pattern of intimidation and violence aimed at eradicating religious diversity and silencing the voices of peace.

The rights body asserted that failure to ensure the safety of Pakistan’s religious minorities, especially Christians, is a profound failure of the Pakistani government.

“It is a direct challenge to the fundamental human right to live freely, peacefully, and without fear. When the government remains silent in the face of such violence, it becomes complicit. The Christian community, which has long called Pakistan home, deserves better. They deserve the protection of the state, not the fear of further attacks," the VOPM stated.

“This brutal attack on a man of faith goes far beyond an assault on an individual; it is an overt expression of religious intolerance and hatred aimed at silencing a peaceful and resilient community,” it added

The rights body noted that Christians in Pakistan live with the constant fear of violence, discrimination, and persecution.

In the wake of this brutal assault, the VOPM said voices across Pakistan are rising in unison, demanding action. It added that Christians are not seeking special treatment or favour, but simply the right to live without the constant threat of violence.

The Christian communities are calling for immediate and meaningful action to safeguard their lives and dignity, and to ensure that church leaders can lead their congregations without fear of being targetted.

“It is time for the world to see this for what it is: a coordinated attack on religious freedom. The silence of inaction must not drown out the voices of the oppressed. The lives of Christians in Pakistan matter, and their right to live in peace and security is non-negotiable,” the VOPM asserted.

“If the Pakistani government continues to turn a blind eye to the persecution of its Christian population, the international community must demand accountability. The time for silence has passed. The time for justice has arrived. Enough is enough. It is time for the persecuted to be heard, and for those who would harm them to face the consequences of their actions,” it added.

--IANS

scor/as