Riddhima Kapoor Sahni performs a difficult yoga pose, says ‘strong is the new sexy'

Mumbai Jan 31 (IANS) Entrepreneur and actress Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently took to her social media to give a glimpse of her fitness routine, further sharing a picture of herself performing a challenging yoga asana.

Riddhima captioned the post as, “#practiceyogaeveryday Purvottanasana or Upward Plank Pose #strongisthenewsexy #yogalife strongisthegoal believeinyourself yogagirl.”

The entrepreneur through her yoga aasan showcased strength, balance and flexibility while holding the pose with ease.

For the uninitiated, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. She is the sister of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and the sister-in-law of actress Alia Bhatt.

Throughout the years, Riddhima managed to stay away from films, but in 2024, she made her acting debut with the OTT web show Bollywood Wives Season 2, marking her entry into the entertainment space.

Riddhima often is seen giving sneak peek into the fun moments of her life.

On the New Year Eve, the actress had shared her a video of her singing her own rendition of the classic Bollywood banger "Aap Jaisa Koi".

Riddhima was seen singing the track with all her heart while everyone present clapped.

She wrote, "Agar smile aa jaaye, samajh lena gaana kaam kar gaya (If you smile, the song has worked)."

