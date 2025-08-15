Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha urged everyone to cherish the hard-earned freedom of our country as part of her Independence Day wish.

"Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 to all Indians everywhere on the planet. Our freedom was hard fought and hard won, cherish it and work hard to retain it. We showed the world the way of peace and democracy," Richa penned on her Instagram.

She pointed out that democracy means one person, one vote, and not billionaires getting a billion votes while the poor get none.

The 'Fukrey' actress also dropped a couple of candid photos on social media, encapsulating the essence of India- from craftsmen hard at work, to people enjoying on the beach, to the city coming to a standstill in the traffic.

Describing the beauty of this country and what makes it special, Richa added: "The National Anthem, which was written in Bangla, by Rabindranath Tagore, who renounced knighthood bestowed upon him by the British, (as a mark of protest against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre) - thank you Tanveer for correcting * … mentions each state, this beautiful land, it’s rivers and hill ranges… So basically no one, (especially someone who’s a work-for-hire define who and what is an Indian, or what is India).

Refer to my story if confused. with love to all and sadbuddhi to some...Jai Hind and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya he!"

Work-wise, Richa and husband Ali Fazal’s "Secrets of a Mountain Serpent" is all set to have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Backed under their home banner, Pushing Buttons Studios, the project stars Trimala Adhikari and Adil Hussain as the lead.

Helmed by Nidhi Saxena, the drama is presently in post-production.

Speaking about "Secrets of a Mountain Serpent", Richa and Ali released a joint statement that read: "We were immediately drawn to Nidhi’s lyrical vision. This is a story rooted in myth and yet is startlingly relevant today. At PBS, we believe in backing storytellers who take creative risks and Nidhi has crafted something singular, poetic, and soulful."

--IANS

pm/