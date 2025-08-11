August 11, 2025 11:08 PM हिंदी

Parag Tyagi wishes happy birthday to late wife Shefali Jariwala’s mother: 'always with you'

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Parag Tyagi used social media to wish 'happy birthday' to his late wife Shefali Jariwala’s mother, Sunita Jariwala on Monday.

Parag dropped a video compilation of some of their precious family moments with Shefali, and wrote: "Pari wishing you a very Happy Birthday mom @jariwalasunita . Love u so much mom, always with you - Pari #shefalijariwala & @shivanijariwala19."

Meanwhile, this Rakshabandhan, Parag tied rakhis to his househelp and pet dog Simba, keeping his late wife's ritual alive. He shared that although Shefali is no longer with them, he will continue to keep the tradition alive.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Parag posted a video of himself performing the aarti of his househelp Ram and pet dog Simba. He was later seen applying tilaks to their foreheads and tying them rakhi in front of a huge portrait of Shefali.

"Pari, you used to tie Rakhi to our baby Simba and our Ram. I want you to keep doing it through me so today I tied Rakhi to Simba and Ram from ur side.. Now I am going to fulfil all ur duties… Love you till our last breath (sic)," Parag captioned the clip.

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Hindustani Bhau, who was also Shefali's rakhi brother, tied a rakhi to himself this year, remembering the late actress.

Back in July, Parag shared a heartwarming letter dedicated to Shefali from the perspective of his pet dog Simba.

"Simba to Mom- To the bestest Maa in the universe. Pari loves her baby simba the most and Simba loves her mom the most. Today It’s been one month simba hasn’t seen u physically but he can feel u and ur presence around him, he can feel ur love ur presence ur affection all around him. Mom Stay happy stay blessed. I love you eternally. Keep praying nd keep loving my mom.. lots of love to all wonderful friends -Simba Jariwala Tyagi," Parag wrote.

Shefali suddenly passed away on June 27 at her Mumbai residence after suffering a cardiac arrest.

--IANS

pm/

