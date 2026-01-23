Richa Chadha debuts chic short bob for new OTT project, shoot begins in February

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha was seen sporting a chic, shorter hairstyle to embrace a brand new look for an upcoming project that she is set to shoot from the first week of February.

A source close to the actress told IANS: “Richa has always been someone who enjoys playing with her look for the sake of her craft. Whenever she changes her appearance, there’s usually a creative reason behind it.”

“The new haircut is for a brand new project that will start in February. It's a major series for an OTT platform that will have Richa essaying the female lead in,” the source added.

The actress will announce her new project for which she is sporting the new short-hair look.

Richa made her acting debut with a small role in the comedy film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and tasted success with her work in the 2012 crime film Gangs of Wasseypur.

She gained wider acclaim with her work in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, Fukrey, Section 375, and the series Inside Edge.

Richa was last seen on screen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed series “Heeramand: the Diamond Bazaar”.

Set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement, the series explores the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

The ensemble cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

In 2022, she and her beau, Ali Fazal, announced their impending marriage and added that the ceremony would be eco-friendly. In October 2022, she married Ali at a ceremony in Lucknow. In 2024, the two welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Talking about Ali, he is currently busy with the movie adaptation of the series “Mirzapur”, which follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the principal cast from the first season, excluding Massey and Pilgaonkar, with a new cast comprising Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed primarily in Uttar Pradesh, with the majority of scenes shot in Mirzapur, as well as in other locations, including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

--IANS

dc/