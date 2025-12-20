Resul Pookutty on Sreenivasan: The void you left will never be filled!

Chennai, Dec 20 (IANS) Oscar winning sound designer Resul Pookutty on Saturday condoled the demise of one of India's greatest filmmakers Sreenivasan, saying the void he had left would never be filled.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the passing away of the legendary filmmaker, Resul Pookutty wrote, "A face we will never forget, a voice we will never be tired of hearing, the void that you left will never be filled. It's our collective loss of a voice that constantly tried to converse with us and shown us a world that was “different”-in his own inimitable way.#RIPSreenivasan"

The Malayalam film industry plunged into gloom on Saturday morning on learning of the demise of one of its greatest filmmakers.

Several celebrities joined people from all walks of life in paying tribute to one of Malayalam cinema's most loved personalities.

Well known Malayalam actor Asif Ali, who posted a symbol of broken heart on his X timeline, wrote, "Goodbye Legend!"

Actor Prithviraj, in his brief but powerful condolence message on Instagram, said, "Adieu to one of the greatest ever writer/ director/ actor! Thank you for the laughs and the thoughts! Rest in peace legend!"

Actor Dileep, in his farewell message to the great writer, rued the fact that Sreeniyettan was no longer there to advise him with love and to argue with him without feeling offended.

Stating that words failed him on getting to know that a person who was so close to his heart was no more, the actor said it was doubtful that there was another who had so excelled so much in his field of work.

"The emptiness in my life and in Malayalam cinema without Sreeniyettan's presence will be huge. Rest in peace," the actor wrote in Malayalam on his Instagram page.

Well known singer K S Chithra, on her X timeline, expressed her condolences. She wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear about Sreenivas sir’s passing. I was fortunate enough to sing for so many of his movies. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. #KSChithra #Sreenivasan"

Actor, writer and director Sreenivasan is considered an icon of Malayalam cinema. The well known director, who was known for his acting as much as for his powerful writing, breathed his last at the Trippunithura Taluk Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for age-related illness. He was 69.

Sreenivasan is survived by his wife, Vimala, and his sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan, an acclaimed director, actor and singer, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, a popular actor.

Over a remarkable 48-year career, Sreenivasan left an indelible imprint on Malayalam cinema, shaping its storytelling sensibilities with his incisive humour, social satire and deeply human characters.

An actor of rare versatility, he featured in nearly 225 films, excelling both as a comedian and as a leading man, often portraying the flawed everyman with unmatched authenticity.

