Representation of southern states won't diminish; caste count already in census: HM Shah

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday clarified that the representation of the states in the southern part of India would not diminish after the delimitation exercise, rather their strength will increase in the Lok Sabha. He also underlined that the Cabinet has decided to include caste count in the census.

In a response to the Opposition's allegations that delimitation will be harmful for states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Union Minister Shah gave a state by state "practical implementation" of the Bill.

He said that Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu will witness an increase in their representation.

Earlier, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation Bill 2026, while Home Minister Shah proposed to introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Taking part in the debate on the three Bills, Home Minister Shah said, "Narrative is being made and illusion is being spread with the implementation of the three Bills."

Taking a jibe at DMK MPs for wearing of black attires in order to protest the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, the Union Home Minister said, "I want to assure the people of Tamil Nadu that your power will not be reduced and in fact get increased."

Presenting the figures in the House, Union Home Minister Shah said, "Right now there are 39 MPs from Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha. In the House strength of 543, this means 7.18 per cent. After 50 per cent increase, the MPs will be around 59."

He also noted, "In the new House having the strength of 816, their representational strength will be 7.23 per cent."

"So Tamil Nadu will not have any harm from this Bill," he reiterated.

About Kerala's representation, the Union Home Minister said that they currently have 3.68 per cent strength in the House. "Instead of 20, they will have then have 30 MPs and 3.67 per cent of representation."

According to the figures presented by Home Minister Shah, after the proposed 50 per cent increase in the Lok Sabha seats, the representation of Karnataka MPs will increase from 28 to 42. Andhra Pradesh's representation in the House will increase from 25 to 38, marking an increase from 4.40 per cent to 4.65 per cent.

He said that Telangana will witness an increase from 17 to 26 MPs, which reflects 3.18 per cent.

He mentioned that the current Lok Sabha comprises of 129 MPs in total, from the Southern states.

"Almost 23.76 per cent is represented by MPs from South India. After the 50 per cent increase, there will be an increase from 129 to 195 MPs and their strength will increase by nearly 24 per cent," he asserted.

"That means their representation is not be reduced but instead being increased," Union Home Minister Shah added.

The Union Minister said that since he is the one piloting the Bill, presenting its interpretation before the House is his "responsibility".

About the Opposition's allegations that the Union government does not want to undertake caste census, the Home Minister said, "I want to clarify that the Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to conduct caste-based census."

"Next part of the census will be caste-based," he highlighted.

Home Minister Shah also addressed queries related to the decision of increasing Lok Sabha strength to the figure of 850.

He said, "Consider 100 seats, of which 33 per cent are to be reserved for women. If 50 per cent is increased then seats will become 150. So now since there are 543 seats, after an increase by 50 per cent when 33 per cent will be reserved for women, all the remaining 543 seats will be open. Women will be able to contest in those seats too."

The Union Home Minister said, "850 is the round off figure, actual figure will be 816."

Home Minister Shah also clarified that till 2029, all elections will be held using old seats and system.

"So Akhileshji (Yadav) also need not fear," he said, taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

--IANS

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