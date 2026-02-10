Remote control murders: How overseas gangsters, ISI are orchestrating killings in Punjab

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Punjab has been witnessing an emerging pattern of remote control murders and this has become a major security nightmare. Investigations have revealed that the killing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was linked to an overseas based criminal network that has been directing violence in Punjab.

Over the last couple of years, gangsters have wrecked havoc in Punjab. The overseas criminal networks have hired scores of gangsters in Punjab and have been carrying out political murders as well as running extortion rackets.

The crime syndicate has become so powerful that the ISI decided to rope them in to further the Khalistan agenda.

This led the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to carry out an extensive probe into the gangster-terror network.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the gangster network gains a lot due to this alliance. The ISI ensures them a free flow of drug supply, which these networks peddle across the world.

The official added that the deal that the ISI has with these gangsters is similar to the one with Dawood Ibrahim.

The ISI struck a deal with Dawood that 40 per cent of the proceeds from narcotics smuggling would be handed over to the agency. This money is in turn used to fund terror.

In Punjab, too, one is witnessing a similar pattern whereby proceeds of drug money are being used to fund the Khalistani network.

An official said that the criminal syndicate abroad is able to operate because of the large number of gangsters that they have appointed in Punjab.

On Monday, the Punjab Police carried out Operation Prayer-2 in which 1,100 people were arrested. Phase 2 of the campaign was dubbed ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ and involved 10,000 police personnel.

Large scale raids were conducted at houses, hideouts and other locations linked to gangsters across the state. In the first phase of the operation, the Punjab Police rounded 4,871 individuals and arrested 3,256 gangsters.

The Punjab Police say that more rounds of the operation will be carried out in the coming days and thousands of gangsters are expected to be arrested.

Another official said that this would need proper coordination between the Centre and the state. The central agencies are already working with their counterparts in the US and Canada to crack down on gangster networks.

In fact, it is the NIA that is taking the lead in this operation. Work is taking place on two fronts with the focus being both abroad and at home, the official said.

In the Lucky Oberoi murder case, it was found that the killing was orchestrated by a Jugraj Singh alias Joga Phloriwal, a known gangster.

Originally hailing from Jalandhar, he is currently operating either from Canada or the US.

Officials say that the situation where gangster networks are concerned, has gone from bad to worse. For long, many countries did not cooperate with New Delhi and this gave the international syndicates time to expand and operate freely.

Further, the free flow of money into Punjab ensured quick recruitments. The other added advantage that these gangsters have is the support of the ISI, the official added.

Punjab, like the last decade, has been in the spotlight this year as well. A spate of murders including that of Lucky Oberoi suggests that the law and order is deteriorating in the state.

The Opposition parties are questioning the AAP government for failing to check killings at will and also the surge in extortion threats.

Between November 2025 and January 2026 there have been six targeted killings reported in the state.

These killings, largely due to failing to comply with extortion demands, have intensified fear among the business community, which has become vulnerable. They have alleged that these gangsters continue to operate with impunity and issue threats from abroad and get the murders executed through local shooters.

--IANS

vn/rad