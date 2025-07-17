July 17, 2025 6:49 PM हिंदी

Release of Sasikumar's 'Freedom' postponed

Release of Sasikumar's 'Freedom' postponed

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) The makers of director Sathiya Siva's gripping jail break film 'Freedom', featuring actors Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose in the lead, have now officially announced that the film's release had been postponed.

The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on July 10 this year. However, the release did not happen as expected. The makers of the film on Thursday officially issued a statement, confirming that the film's release had been postponed.

On the X handle of Vijaya Ganapathy Pictures, the production house producing the film, the film's producer Pandiyan Parasuraman wrote, "The film Freedom, starring Sasikumar and Lijomol, directed by Sathyasiva and produced by Vijaya Ganapathy pictures Pandiyan Parasuraman, was initially scheduled for release on 10th July 2025. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the release has been postponed. A new release date will be announced soon."

Freedom is inspired by a real-life incident. It is the story of a jail break that happened in the year 1995. It is inspired by an incident in which refugees escaped from a prison in Vellore in Tamil Nadu. The film speaks about the pain and trauma of those refugees, who were incarcerated for no fault of theirs.

The film has generated a huge interest among fans and filmbuffs as its makers claim that it is the first jail break film to have been made in Tamil.

Apart from Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose, the film also features a host of actors including Malavika Avinash, Boss Venkat, Ramesh Kanna, Sudev Nair, Boys Manikandan and others.

Music for the film is by Ghibran while cinematography is by N S Uthayakumar. Produced by Pandiyan Parasuraman under the banner Vijaya Ganapathy's Pictures, the film will have editing by Srikanth N B and art direction by C Uthayakumar.

Three lyricists -- Snehan, Mohan Raja and Arun Bharathi -- have penned the songs for the film which will have stunts choreographed by T Ramesh, Don Ashok and Danger Mani.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Shruti Haasan calls ‘Coolie’ experience a ‘beautiful kind of madness’

Shruti Haasan calls ‘Coolie’ experience a ‘beautiful kind of madness’

Banaskantha: 12 years exile for 29 tribal families ends, rehabilitated in native village

Banaskantha: 12 years exile for 29 tribal families ends, rehabilitated in native village

There will be a leaning towards making Bumrah play in Manchester Test, says ten Doeschate

There will be a leaning towards making Bumrah play in Manchester Test, says ten Doeschate

Air India crash: AAIB slams ‘selective and unverified reporting’ by international media

Air India crash: AAIB slams ‘selective and unverified reporting’ by international media

Jamshedpur ranked third in cleanliness survey, Bundu named promising clean city of Jharkhand

Jamshedpur ranked third in cleanliness survey, Bundu named promising clean city of Jharkhand

Shubhanshu Shukla in stable condition, monitoring physical & mental health: ISRO

Shubhanshu Shukla in stable condition, monitoring physical & mental health: ISRO

Anupama Parameswaran’s 'Paradha' to hit screens worldwide on August 22

Anupama Parameswaran’s 'Paradha' to hit screens worldwide on August 22

Jaipur among India’s top 20 ‘cleanest’ cities

Jaipur among India’s top 20 ‘cleanest’ cities

India vows all possible support in Nimisha Priya case, engages friendly governments

India vows all possible support in Nimisha Priya case, engages friendly governments

‘Baseless allegations’: ECI clarifies on Darbhanga viral video row

‘Baseless allegations’: ECI clarifies on Darbhanga viral video row