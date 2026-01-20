U19 WC: Rehaan Ahtif replaces Dylan Thakrar in Tanzania’s squad

Dubai, Jan 20 (IANS) Rehaan Ahtif has replaced Dylan Thakrar in Tanzania’s U19 World Cup squad after the latter was ruled out due to an injury to his left middle finger during their second Group D match against South Africa and was unable to continue his participation in the remainder of the tournament.

The Event Technical Committee of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup approved Ahtif as a replacement for Thakrar in the team’s squad. Replacing a player requires prior approval from the Committee before the new player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 includes Wasim Khan (Chair and ICC General Manager - Cricket), Sarah Edgar (ICC Senior Manager - Events), Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe Cricket Tournament Director), and Tash Farrant (independent nominee).

Tanzania are yet to open their account at the U19 World Cup, having lost their first two games against the West Indies and South Africa.

Tanzania faced a tough challenge in their latest match against the Proteas, who scored an enormous 397/5, the highest team total ever in the tournament’s history. This also marks South Africa’s highest score in any tournament they have participated in.

South Africa reached the feat courtesy of centuries from captain Muhammad Bulbulia and Jason Rowles. The team’s total of 397/5 broke their previous U-19 World Cup record of 359/6 set against Namibia in 2012 and also surpassed Sri Lanka's 391 against Japan earlier in the tournament.

It ranks as the eighth-highest score in the event's history. Bulbulia scored a quick 108 off 108 balls, while Rowles remained not out on 125 from 101 balls, featuring ten fours and five sixes. Their 201-run partnership for the third wicket overwhelmed the Tanzanian bowlers.

South Africa's openers set the stage for a large total, with Jorich van Schalkwyk scoring a rapid 47 off 34 balls and his opening partner, Mogamat Lagadien, adding 32. Later, Bulbulia and Rowles took charge of the innings.

Even after Bulbulia's dismissal, which came shortly after he reached his century featuring ten fours and a six, South Africa continued their aggressive batting. Paul James contributed a quick 46 runs from only 18 balls, including two fours and five sixes, as the Proteas narrowly missed reaching the 400-run total by just three runs.

--IANS

vi/bc