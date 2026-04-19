Reese Witherspoon urges women to learn AI: ‘We don’t want to be left behind’

Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon shares the same opinion with actress Sandra Bullock on AI. With the AI discourse spreading in Hollywood, Reese Witherspoon seems intent on making a seat for women at the table.

The Oscar-winning actress recently took to her Instagram, and explained why she has made it a point to learn about AI. She claimed that women’s jobs are three times as likely to be automated by AI.

She wrote in the caption, “Well…I’ve decided it’s TIME. The AI revolution has begun, and I need to learn as much as I possibly can about AI and share it with all of you. Also, FYI: the jobs women hold are 3x more likely to be automated by AI, yet women are using AI at a rate 25% lower than men on average. We don’t want to be left behind. So…do you want to learn with me?”.

She said in the video, “I think it’s time to learn about AI. I was with about 10 women at a book club yesterday, and I said to the 10 of them, ‘How many of you guys use AI?’. And only three of them used AI. And then, I said, ‘How many of the three of you feel like you really know what you’re doing or they’re using it the right way?’ And there was only one person. So, if three out of 10 women are the only ones using AI, that means 70% of that group is not keeping up”.

She further mentioned, “The thing I’ve learned about technology is, if you don’t get a little bit of understanding from the very beginning, it just speeds past you. So, you have to have little bits of learning just to keep up. And let’s get real, our kids are all using this every single day. I think we should learn the basics together, and learn some really good tools that are going to make our everyday lives easier and better. Do you want me to share what I’m learning with you? It’s time, people”.

--IANS

aa/