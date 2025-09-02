September 02, 2025 4:15 PM हिंदी

Reem Shaikh shares special moments with 'childhood BFFs' Jannat Zubair and Roshni Walia

Reem Shaikh shares a beautiful picture with “childhood BFFs” Jannat Zubair and Roshni Waliaa

Mumbai Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Reem Shaikh recently posted a cheerful picture with her closest childhood friends Roshni Waliaa and Jannat Zubair. The actress captioned the adorable picture as “Hum bachpan se saath hai” (We’ve been together since childhood).

The post beautifully captured not just a fun moment but also the bond of three young women who grew up together in the world of television and are ruling the roost on social media.

Reem Shaikh began her career as a child artist and went on to become one of television's most beloved actresses. Her character portrayals in shows like "Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat", "Tujhse Hai Rabta" and more recently "Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan" and "Raisinghani vs Raisinghani" won her a lot of love and appreciation from fans. Over the years, Reem has also ventured into films, and today she enjoys a massive fan following of over 6.4 million followers on Instagram.

Roshni Walia started her journey at a young age, winning audiences with her role in "Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki" before gaining immense recognition as Maharani Ajabde in "Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap". She went on to deliver memorable performances in shows like "Tara from Satara". Roshni has a loyal fan base of more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

Talking about Jannat Zubair, the actress has carved a special place for herself as one of the most successful television and social media personalities. She kickstarted her career as a child actor in the show "Phulwa", and then she went on to shine in shows like "Tu Aashiqui" and also made her mark in films and music videos. The actress has around 50 million followers on Instagram and is seen as one of the most followed young stars on social media, leaving behind Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Despite the demands of their busy careers and schedules, the girls have remained inseparable since childhood and are always seen supporting each other through every phase of life.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Kiku Sharda to halt shooting for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Kiku Sharda to halt shooting for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Indian indices end volatile session slightly lower, Sensex falls 206 points

Stock market ends volatile session slightly lower ahead of GST Council meet

GST reforms to set economy open, transparent aiding small businesses: FM Sitharaman

GST reforms to set economy open, transparent aiding small businesses: FM Sitharaman

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal shares his heartfelt desire as ‘Mumbai Cha Seth’ visits Gokuldham

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal shares his heartfelt desire as ‘Mumbai Cha Seth’ visits Gokuldham

Reem Shaikh shares a beautiful picture with “childhood BFFs” Jannat Zubair and Roshni Waliaa

Reem Shaikh shares special moments with 'childhood BFFs' Jannat Zubair and Roshni Walia

Shrenu Parikh finds peace in Kerala's backwaters with Ayurvedic detox

Shrenu Parikh finds peace in Kerala's backwaters with Ayurvedic detox

Promo of Eisha Singh, Samarth Jurel starrer “Dooriyan” keeps fans hooked

Eisha Singh, Samarth Jurel starrer “Dooriyan” promo shows a tale of love and longing

Emily Atack opens about suffering assault on television sets

Emily Atack opens about suffering assault on television sets

BCCI invites bids to replace Dream 11 as national team lead sponsor

BCCI invites bids to replace Dream 11 as national team lead sponsor

B'desh: One dead as workers, security forces clash over factory closure

B'desh: One dead as workers, security forces clash over factory closure