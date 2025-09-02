Reem Shaikh shares special moments with 'childhood BFFs' Jannat Zubair and Roshni Walia

Mumbai Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Reem Shaikh recently posted a cheerful picture with her closest childhood friends Roshni Waliaa and Jannat Zubair. The actress captioned the adorable picture as “Hum bachpan se saath hai” (We’ve been together since childhood).

The post beautifully captured not just a fun moment but also the bond of three young women who grew up together in the world of television and are ruling the roost on social media.

Reem Shaikh began her career as a child artist and went on to become one of television's most beloved actresses. Her character portrayals in shows like "Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat", "Tujhse Hai Rabta" and more recently "Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan" and "Raisinghani vs Raisinghani" won her a lot of love and appreciation from fans. Over the years, Reem has also ventured into films, and today she enjoys a massive fan following of over 6.4 million followers on Instagram.

Roshni Walia started her journey at a young age, winning audiences with her role in "Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki" before gaining immense recognition as Maharani Ajabde in "Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap". She went on to deliver memorable performances in shows like "Tara from Satara". Roshni has a loyal fan base of more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

Talking about Jannat Zubair, the actress has carved a special place for herself as one of the most successful television and social media personalities. She kickstarted her career as a child actor in the show "Phulwa", and then she went on to shine in shows like "Tu Aashiqui" and also made her mark in films and music videos. The actress has around 50 million followers on Instagram and is seen as one of the most followed young stars on social media, leaving behind Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Despite the demands of their busy careers and schedules, the girls have remained inseparable since childhood and are always seen supporting each other through every phase of life.

–IANS

