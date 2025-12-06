Reel meets real for Ayushi Khurana for the second time on ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Actress Ayushi Khurana, who essays the role of Reet in the television show ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’, is witnessing a rare surreal moment in her life for the second time.

The actress had tied the nuptial knot last year on December 6, and a week later her character also took pheras on the show.

Bharat Ahlawwat and Ayushi Khurana as Raghav and Reet, the show is now headed into a high-voltage phase. Now, as she celebrates her first wedding anniversary on Saturday, the actress finds herself stepping once again into a wedding sequence for the show.

In the upcoming episodes, long-hidden secrets from the past, connected to Reet, Raghav, and Bua Ji, are set to surface. This major revelation is expected to deliver intense drama and edge-of-the-seat moments, marking one of the biggest turning points in the show’s storyline.

Talking about the same, Ayushi said in a statement, “It’s such a beautiful coincidence that my real wedding and my reel wedding in ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’ have aligned not once, but twice. Last year, on December 6, 2024, I got married in real life, and about a week later, my character also tied the knot on the show. Now, as I celebrate my first wedding anniversary on 6th December 2025, I’m once again stepping into a wedding sequence for the show. It feels surreal, almost like reliving those precious moments all over again”.

Shedding light on the upcoming twist, which is set to be the biggest turning point in the show, Ayushi said, “It’s going to be an incredibly emotional moment for the fans, as the upcoming track is something they’ve been eagerly waiting for. The long-buried secrets from the past will finally come out, and Reet and Raghav’s wedding track will unfold with such intense drama that it’s sure to leave viewers stunned. Shooting these scenes has been both challenging and heartfelt, and I feel truly blessed to bring these powerful emotions to life for our audience”.

‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’ airs on Zee TV.

