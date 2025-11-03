‘Red-letter day for Indian women’s cricket’: Arun Dhumal lauds historic World Cup triumph

Navi Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal said that India’s maiden Women’s World Cup title win is a “red-letter day” for women’s cricket in the country. He compared the historic triumph to the Indian men’s team's maiden World Cup title in 1983, which inspired future generations to pick up the sport.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India outclassed South Africa by 52 runs to claim their first-ever World Cup crown.

“It’s a red-letter day for Indian women’s cricket. What the men’s team achieved in 1983, the Indian women have recreated today in Mumbai. This historic triumph will give a tremendous boost to women’s cricket in the country, and I’m confident our game will now reach new heights,” Dhumal told IANS.

Chasing 299, South Africa appeared well in contention at one stage, but a breakthrough from Deepti Sharma triggered a stunning collapse. After she removed Annerie Dercksen, the Proteas fell from 209 for 5 to 246 all out, leading India to the title triumph.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt (101) led from the front with a brilliant century but found little support as wickets tumbled around her. Deepti emerged as India’s hero with the ball, claiming an excellent 5 for 39, while Shafali Verma and Sree Charani contributed crucial wickets to seal a historic victory for India.

Earlier, India had posted 298 for 7 - the second-highest total in a Women’s ODI World Cup final. A strong 100-run opening partnership set the platform, and at 223 for 3, India looked poised for an even bigger score before South Africa fought back to keep them just under 300.

Shafali Verma top-scored with a fluent 87, while Deepti Sharma anchored the middle overs with a composed 58. Richa Ghosh provided late impetus with a lively 34.

For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka impressed with figures of 3 for 58, while Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon picked up a wicket each.

--IANS

ab/bsk/