Red Fort blast: CCTV footage shows lone suspect, i20 car parked for three hours before explosion

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort, revealing crucial details from CCTV footage that tracked the suspect vehicle’s movements hours before the explosion.

According to Delhi Police sources, CCTV footage shows that the white i20 car was parked near the Red Fort parking area at around 3:19 p.m., remaining there for nearly three hours before it exited the parking at approximately 6:48 p.m.

The car was seen leaving the parking area at a time when there was heavy crowd movement in the vicinity, police officials said.

The footage is being closely examined to determine who brought the vehicle to the parking area, who entered or exited the car, and who later drove it out. Investigators are also tracing the vehicle’s full route, from where it originated, how it reached the Red Fort parking, and how it later proceeded toward the traffic signal located directly in front of the monument.

Police officials confirmed that over 100 CCTV clips are being analyzed, including footage from nearby roads and parking toll plazas, to map the vehicle’s journey and identify the suspect. “The suspect appears to be alone in the footage,” Delhi Police sources said, adding that the route toward Daryaganj is now under examination.

Investigators will also question the parking attendant on duty at the time to gather more information about the car’s arrival and departure.

A case has been registered under UAPA Sections 16 and 18, along with provisions of the Explosives Act and several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, as part of the heightened security measures, the Delhi Police have closed Gate Nos. 1 and 4 of the Lal Qila Metro Station for public movement due to ongoing security operations in the area.

The Delhi Police are continuing to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the blast, emphasising that all possible angles are being examined.

--IANS

rs/