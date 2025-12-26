Keralites gulped liquor worth over Rs 332 crore during Christmas

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 (IANS) The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) recorded a sharp surge in liquor sales during the Christmas week, with revenues touching a record Rs 332.62 crore, according to official figures.

The Christmas week sales are calculated for the four days from December 22 to December 25, and officials said this year witnessed a significant jump compared to previous years.

Data shows a 19 per cent increase in sales over the corresponding period last year, underlining a strong festive demand.

The sharpest spike was recorded on Christmas Eve, when liquor sales alone amounted to Rs 114.45 crore.

In comparison, sales on the same day last year stood at Rs 98.98 crore, indicating a substantial year-on-year rise.

Officials attributed the surge not only to the festive season but also to improved consumer facilities introduced by BEVCO over the past year.

The corporation had expanded its premium retail infrastructure, including the launch of new premium counters aimed at offering a better purchasing experience and a wider selection of high-end products.

Premium outlets were recently opened in key centres such as Thrissur and Kozhikode, and officials said these had a positive impact on overall sales figures.

The enhanced facilities helped reduce crowding at regular outlets and encouraged higher-value purchases, contributing to the increase in revenue.

The Corporation has traditionally seen a spike in sales during festival periods such as Onam and Christmas, but this year's figures mark one of the highest Christmas week turnovers recorded by the state-run corporation.

The rise in liquor sales is expected to provide a significant boost to the State exchequer, as the corporation is a major contributor to Kerala’s revenue through taxes and duties.

Liquor is sold through state-run 325 retail outlets.

Studies have shown that around 10 per cent of the 3.30 crore Kerala population are tipplers, including around three lakh women.

In 2024–25, Kerala's liquor sales rose to Rs 19,730.66 crore, up from Rs 19,069.27 crore in 2023–24, marking an annual growth of 3.5 per cent.

--IANS

sg/svn