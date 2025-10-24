October 24, 2025 5:16 PM हिंदी

GST Bachat Utsav transforms into Rozgar Utsav: PM Modi

Record Diwali sales highlight impact of GST Bachat Utsav on jobs and economy: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that record-breaking Diwali sales demonstrate how the GST Bachat Utsav has energised demand, production and employment across the country, adding that 'GST Bachat Utsav' has transformed into 'Rozgar Utsav'.

Addressing the 'Rozgar Mela' via video conference, PM Modi highlighted that this festive season has brought not just the joy of celebrations but also new opportunities for thousands of youth receiving appointment letters for permanent jobs.

“Amidst the festive celebrations, receiving appointment letters for permanent jobs adds a double dose of joy -- both the cheer of the festival and the success of employment,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi noted that over 51,000 young people received their appointment letters on Friday, marking a double celebration of Diwali and employment.

“These appointments are not merely government jobs, but opportunities to actively contribute to nation-building,” the Prime Minister said, emphasising that when young people succeed, the nation succeeds.

Prime Minister Modi extended his best wishes to all appointees and their families and encouraged them to uphold the spirit of service through the mantra of ‘Nagarik Devo Bhava’.

The Prime Minister said Rozgar Melas have become a powerful platform for fulfilling youth aspirations, with over 11 lakh appointment letters issued so far.

PM Modi also referred to the government’s ‘PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana’, which aims to provide jobs to 3.5 crore young Indians.

“Initiatives like the Skill India Mission and the National Career Service are connecting youth with training and employment opportunities, with information on more than 7 crore vacancies already shared through these platforms,” Prime Minister Modi stated.

On the impact of GST reforms, the Prime Minister explained that rate reductions have increased consumer demand, boosted production, and created new employment opportunities.

“When everyday goods become cheaper, demand rises; increased demand accelerates production; and higher output leads to new jobs. The 'GST Bachat Utsav' is, thus, transforming into an Employment Festival,” PM Modi said.

--IANS

pk/na

