Recipe for progress: PM Modi serves governance mantras at grand NDA dinner

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared photos and details of a dinner he hosted for NDA MPs, a virtual team-building event where he called upon MPs to join the collective efforts to make Bharat developed and stronger, an MP said on Friday.

In a social media message about the event, held on Thursday evening, PM Modi wrote, “Hosted NDA MPs for dinner last evening at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.”

“The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations,” wrote PM Modi.

During the dinner, PM Modi told the invitees that we will collectively empower the country’s development journey in the coming years, said an MP who attended the event.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister addressed the NDA Parliamentary Party and stressed on lending more speed to the country’s Reforms Express.

He underscored the fact that the government’s reforms should not remain limited to the economic sphere but be people-centric, focused on enhancing the ease of living.

The event, which evoked a lot of excitement among the NDA MPs, in a way, also celebrated the alliance’s mega victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, wherein it swept 202 seats in the 243-member legislature.

In a unique format designed to encourage interaction, a Union Minister was seated at every table. Prime Minister Modi also moved from table to table, spending time with MPs across the venue -- something many leaders described as a memorable and warm gesture.

Nearly 54 tables were set up for the occasion, each accommodating eight MPs from different alliance partners alongside BJP MPs.

The dinner was earlier planned during the previous Parliament session, but was postponed due to the devastating floods in Punjab. With preparations revived this week, the gathering saw full attendance from all NDA MPs, according to sources.

Senior Union Ministers were entrusted with the responsibility to coordinate with NDA MPs from their respective regions to ensure smooth arrangements.

--IANS

rch/uk