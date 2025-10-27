'Really excited; playing anywhere in India is great,' says D Gukesh ahead of FIDE World Cup 2025 in Goa

Panaji, Oct 27 (IANS) World Chess Champion D. Gukesh is eager to return to Goa, a place that has special significance from his early playing days. He is getting ready to lead the Indian team at the esteemed FIDE World Cup 2025.

“I am really excited about the World Cup. Playing anywhere in India is great, and I have some great memories of Goa. I have played some junior events there. So, looking forward to being there,” said Gukesh, who will also be the top seed in the competition.

Gukesh's last appearance in Goa was in 2019, where he finished 10th in the Category ‘A’ Goa International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament, despite being seeded much lower initially.

Now returning to Goa as the reigning world champion, Gukesh aims to make this another memorable visit to the coastal state, renowned as one of the country's top tourist destinations.

The FIDE World Cup, a major event in the global chess calendar, is being hosted in India after 23 years, taking place at a North Goa resort from October 31 to November 27, 2025.

The tournament features 206 players from 82 countries competing for a prize pool of $2 million. It will follow a knockout format, with the top three finishers qualifying for the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

Gukesh has received a bye in the first round and is expected to face Kazybez Nogerbek of Kazakhstan in the second round.

Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri, a top contender aiming to win the USD 120,000 prize, is also looking forward to securing the victory. He has already qualified for the Candidates via the 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss tournament.

Having secured his place in the Candidates 2026, which will determine Gukesh's challenger in the upcoming World Championships cycle, Giri will face less pressure as he enters the FIDE World Cup.

“The World Cup is a great event and I am going to play it regardless. It’s fun to play it,” said Giri, who will be the highest-ranked foreign player in the competition.

Discussing the pressure most top players will face in their quest to qualify for the Candidates 2026 via the FIDE World Cup 2025 route, Giri stated, “It’s a very tricky qualification path, whichever is the format. I have played a lot of them (World Cup). Once I got very close to qualifying through the World Cup. I lost the semi-final to Peter Svidler (in 2015).”

Since 2005, the FIDE World Cup has used a knock-out format, with only Viswanathan Anand of India and Levon Aronian of Armenia winning the title twice so far.

