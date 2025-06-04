RCB’s IPL triumph ‘is far more special’ for Anushka, says Virat Kohli

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) As the city of Bengaluru celebrates Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph, star batter Virat Kohli took the time to acknowledge the support of his better half, Anushka Sharma.

In the summit clash, Kohli top-scored with 43 off 35 balls as RCB posted an imposing 190/9. In defence of it, RCB’s brilliant bowlers, led by Krunal Pandya’s match-winning spell of 2-17, restricted Punjab Kings to 184/7.

Kohli said that the victory is far more special for Anushka, given her Bengaluru roots.

"I’ve seen it for 18 years, and she’s seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We’re both equally relieved, and since she's a Bangalore girl too, this is far more special for her. Together all the way through ❤️❤️❤️ @anushkasharma," posted Kohli on Instagram.

The moment the final ball was hit and victory sealed, Kohli collapsed to the ground, overcome with emotion. While his teammates celebrated and took in their achievements, Kohli was seen waiting by the boundary line until Anushka joined him.

A tight hug and embrace followed as the couple soaked in the feeling of their collective achievement. The families of the players had joined in while lifting the trophy in what can only be described as a wholesome moment.

Kohli had spoken about Anushka after lifting the title and said he could not explain the support she provides for him in words.

“So it’s been 11 years for her as well, you know. Relentlessly coming to games, watching tough games, watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play, and the sacrifices, and the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin, is something you can’t explain in words. Only when you play professionally, you understand the number of things that go on behind the scenes, and what they go through as well,” Kohli said after the match.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/