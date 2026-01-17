RCB have found a way again to win this WPL season: Deep Dasgupta

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta lauded the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) efforts and their performance against the Gujarat Giants in the recently concluded Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 game and stated that the 2024 champions have ‘found a way to win again this year.’

RCB delivered a commanding performance against GG on Friday, demonstrating impressive resilience by bouncing back from 40/4 to reach 182, then effectively defending it through disciplined bowling.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Dasgupta analysed RCB’s comeback victory, stating, “Just at the start of the game, RCB was 40 for 4, and we’re thinking, oh my God, what’s happening with RCB? But then again, RCB this year, this season, have found a way to win. In the first game they were struggling and found a way; in this game they were struggling and found a way again.”

"First, it was that batting performance from Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh, and then the bowlers. Because it was never going to be easy defending 182. Gujarat Giants have these big hitters and they’ve been scoring freely. Also, this was the first time RCB were bowling in the second half, which is a whole new factor. But a top performance from RCB, and this should give them a lot of confidence,” he added.

Katey Martin also joined the bandwagon and spoke about Shreyanka Patil’s inspiring journey, saying, "She’s such an intelligent player and an intelligent person as well, and it comes through in the way she speaks and the way she bowls. I think she had six or seven different types of injuries over the last two years, so it wasn’t just one thing — she’d come back and then something else would happen. I love the fact that we’re seeing traditional off-spinners come back into the T20 game."

"There’s so much focus on spinners who don’t spin it at all, and there’s a place for that too, but to be able to sum up the conditions, slow the pace down, bowl off-spin and let the wicket do the work is special. I remember she said that she was in tears standing at the top of her mark because she was just so proud to be back playing cricket. To think that in the space of three or four months to now in the WPL, picking up 5 for 4 against a team she absolutely loves — what a special moment," the former New Zealand cricketer added.

RCB’s new-ball pacer Lauren Bell has put up impressive performances so far and has been a crucial cog in the team’s victories this season. Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim commented on the tall fast-bowler’s impact, stating, “She’s really enjoying her outings at the D.Y. Patil Stadium. She’s able to generate that kind of pace and, if you recall that delivery to Sophie Devine, extract extra bounce. It was good to see her come back strongly.”

"The first couple of overs were a little expensive, especially against Beth Mooney, but she responded by picking up the wicket of Ashleigh Gardner and then wrapping it up with two wickets in the last over. That was wonderful to watch. She’s providing the kind of impetus RCB require right at the top.

"Lauren Bell has been not only economical but also effective with the new ball, in the middle overs, and at the death. Overall, this was an impressive win for RCB — a win built on self-belief and resilience. At one stage, they were tottering at 40 for 4 without Smriti Mandhana, with the top order back in the hut. To recover from there and post 182 shows this team refuses to lie down. They believe they can always come back from a precarious situation, and that belief was on full display," he said.

