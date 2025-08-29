August 29, 2025 10:59 AM हिंदी

RBI to be agile and proactive in liquidity management amid global uncertainties: Governor

RBI to be agile and proactive in liquidity management amid global uncertainties: Governor

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) As the Indian economy strives to attain its rightful place in the global economy, stronger policy frameworks across domains, and not just limited to monetary policy, will be pivotal in its journey, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said, adding that on our part, we will continue to be agile and proactive in providing a facilitative monetary policy based on incoming data and the evolution of the growth-inflation dynamics.

As always, we will have a clear, consistent and credible communication backed by actions necessary for the task at hand, he said in the latest RBI Bulletin.

“Going ahead, the Reserve Bank will continue to be nimble and flexible in its liquidity management. We will endeavour to maintain sufficient liquidity in the banking system so that the productive requirements of the economy are met and transmission to money markets and credit markets remains smooth,” he noted.

Favourable rainfall and temperature conditions bode well for the kharif agriculture season. An increase in real rural wages may support rural demand in the second half of the financial year.

“Coupled with the benign financial conditions, ongoing transmission of rate cuts, supportive fiscal measures and rising household optimism, the environment is conducive for holding up aggregate demand. On the other hand, persisting uncertainties related to India-US trade policies continue to pose downside risk,” the RBI Bulletin noted.

Inflation outlook for the near term has become more benign than anticipated earlier. Headline inflation, driven by muted food price pressures supported by favourable base effects, are likely to soften further below the 4 per cent target in Q2 before inching up in the last quarter of the financial year.

“Overall, the average headline inflation this year is expected to remain significantly below the target. Monetary policy, going forward, would continue to maintain a close vigil on the incoming data and the evolving domestic growth-inflation dynamics to chart out the appropriate monetary policy path,” the Reserve Bank Bulletin emphasised.

Financial conditions remained congenial and supportive of domestic economic activity. India’s sovereign rating upgrade by S&P bodes well for capital inflows and sovereign yields, going forward, it added.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Linkin Park, Playboi Carti to perform at Lollapalooza India with Yungblud, Khelani

Linkin Park, Playboi Carti to perform at Lollapalooza India with Yungblud, Khelani

Emma Stone says she believes in aliens

Emma Stone: I believe in aliens

Australia to launch first Moon rover on NASA mission

Australia to launch first Moon rover on NASA mission

Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel appointed as IMF Executive Director

Centre names former RBI governor Urjit Patel as IMF Executive Director for 3 years

Praggnanandhaa secures spot in Grand Chess Tour Final, earns praise from Gautam Adani

Praggnanandhaa secures spot in Grand Chess Tour Final, earns praise from Gautam Adani

Canada appoints Christopher Cooter as High Commissioner to India

Canada appoints Christopher Cooter as High Commissioner to India

Jacqueline shares glimpse of Lal Baugcha Raja visit, seeks blessings

Jacqueline shares glimpse of Lal Baugcha Raja visit, seeks blessings

Cloudburst triggers havoc in Chamoli, CM Dhami says rescue ops underway

Two missing as cloudburst triggers havoc in Chamoli, rescue ops underway

US President Donald Trump speaks to the National Guard troops and federal law enforcement personnel deployed in Washington on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Department of Homeland Security)

White House cites low Delhi crime rates in Prez Trump's campaign to take over law and order in US cities

Divya Dutta talks about facing writer’s block

Divya Dutta talks about facing writer’s block