RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as Executive Director

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Hansda as Executive Director (ED), effective March 3, 2025.

Hansda recently returned to the central bank on October 6, after completing his deputation as Senior Advisor to the Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As Executive Director, Hansda will oversee the Department of Economic and Policy Research at the RBI.

The RBI has appointed Sanjay Kumar Hansda as Executive Director (ED) with effect from March 03, 2025.

Before his promotion, Hansda was serving as Adviser in the same department. Over the years, he has also worked as Adviser in the Monetary Policy Department and as Officer-in-Charge/Director in the Internal Debt Management Department.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Hansda was serving as Adviser, Department of Economic and Policy Research.

Earlier in his career, he was on secondment to the Bank of England as an Analyst focusing on financial stability.

Hansda brings with him more than three decades of experience in central banking and economic research.

His expertise spans several areas including the banking sector, financial and capital markets, monetary policy, inflation, liquidity management, growth, and debt management.

He has also contributed to policy discussions on G-20 matters and inter-regulatory coordination.

He has served as a member of various committees set up by the Bank of England, the Committee on the Global Financial System (CGFS), and the Central Government, among others.

Hansda holds a postgraduate degree in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and a diploma in financial services management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, University of Mumbai.

