Raymond Limited’s Q4 profit slumps 99 pc on one-time loss

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Raymond Limited on Tuesday reported a sharp decline in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, impacted by a one-time exceptional loss.

The company’s net profit attributable to owners for the January–March quarter fell 99.2 per cent to Rs 1.1 crore from Rs 133 crore in the year-ago period, primarily due to an exceptional item outgo of around Rs 20 crore during the quarter.

Despite the steep fall in profit, Raymond posted an 8.1 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 603 crore, compared to Rs 558 crore in the corresponding quarter previous financial year.

Operating performance remained robust, with EBITDA increasing 37.8 per cent to Rs 75.5 crore, while margins improved to 12.5 per cent from 9.8 per cent.

However, lower other income and higher expenses weighed on the bottom line. Other income dropped sharply to Rs 9.6 crore from Rs 43.9 crore a year ago, while total expenses rose to Rs 587.14 crore from Rs 556.85 crore in the same period.

The company also reported a tax credit of Rs 7.8 crore, compared to a tax expense of Rs 8.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Raymond, which has diversified interests across aerospace, defence, precision engineering and auto components, said the exceptional loss of Rs 20.03 crore significantly impacted quarterly profitability.

On a full-year basis, the company reported stable growth. Consolidated net profit from continuing operations stood at Rs 53.54 crore in FY26, slightly higher than Rs 52.02 crore in FY25.

Revenue from continuing operations rose to Rs 2,212.1 crore from Rs 1,946.84 crore in the previous financial year.

Commenting on the performance, Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said FY26 was marked by healthy growth across the company’s core aerospace, defence and precision technology segments, which remained resilient even in the final quarter.

“As our subsidiaries continue to deliver strong operational results, our priority is now to scale at pace with global demand. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of high-margin opportunities that drive long-term shareholder wealth," Singhania stated.

--IANS

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